LOS ANGELES (AP) – Tyler Toffoli and Austin Wagner were 39 seconds apart to take Los Angeles in the second half, and the Kings defeated the Calgary Flames 5-3 on Wednesday night.

Kurtis MacDermid, Jeff Carter and Sean Walker also scored goals to help the Kings end a five game loss. Calvin Petersen stopped 35 shots to score his first win of the season on his second start.

Elias Lindholm had two goals and Mikael Backlund also scored for Calgary. Johnny Gaudreau had two assists and David Rittich ended the fourth defeat of the Flames in six games with 28 saves.

Toffoli scored 1-1 after a rebound for the 15th time in the season, just 44 seconds after Backlund put the Flames ahead.

Wagner then gave Los Angeles the lead forever with his fourth on a runaway with 7 minutes to go in the middle period.

MacDermid met a wrister who defeated Rittich’s top shelf to extend the Kings lead to 3-1 at 1:42 of the third. It was the defender’s third.

Lindholm scored at 3:25 to pull the flames inside a gate.

The Kings had a huge penalty in the middle of the closing stages, with Calgary performing a 5v3 power play for 1:03 thanks to the successive stumbling blocks from Drew Doughty and Iafallo. Carter hit the slot for the 17th time and brought the Kings back 4:48.

After Rittich was drawn for an additional skater, Lindholm brought his second of the night and the 24th of the season to bring Calgary 3: 5 to 4: 3.

Walker’s empty cutie with a 3 second lead sealed the victory of Los Angeles.

Backlund scored to put Calgary first after a Petersen mistake in the second half. The goalkeeper went behind the net to play the puck, but it took an unexpected jump and when he tried to clear it, the puck went straight to Keith Tkachuck, who passed to Backlund for the goal.

The Kings – most recently in the Pacific Division – played a strong first period, leaving Flames 13-8 behind in a goalless first period.

NOTES: It was Dodger’s night at Staples Center when retired second baseman Chase Utley dropped the ceremonial puck before the game. … Calgary has dropped to 12-4-1 in his last 17 street games. … RW Martin Frk, who had just been recalled by the AHL from Ontario, played in his fifth game with the Kings this season and almost hit when Rittich parried a glove.

Flames: Thursday evening in Anaheim.

Kings: Saturday night in Colorado.

