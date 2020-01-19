Toews shines when Blackhawks Maple Leafs 6-2 | beat national sports

advertisement

TORONTO (AP) – Jonathan Toews had two goals and two assists, and the Chicago Blackhawks defeated the Toronto Maple Leafs 6-2 on Saturday night for the fourth time in a row.

Dominik Kubalik added two goals and a template for Chicago (23-20-6), who have improved to 11-5 in the last 16 games. Drake Caggiula had a goal and an assist, and Brandon Saad also scored.

All-star striker Patrick Kane extended his streak to nine games with a template for Saad’s goal. Kane has 999 career points for Sunday night’s home game against Winnipeg.

William Nylander and Alexander Kerfoot scored a goal for Toronto (25-17-7), who lost five out of six. Frederik Andersen scored 28 parades.

The Maple Leafs will only play again in Nashville on January 27th.

The Blackhawks took control with three goals in the first half.

Caggiula scored his fifth goal of the season in just 21 seconds. He collected a puck from the end boards and stuck it from the side of the net in front of Andersen.

Toews made it 2-0 to 5:32 when he surrounded Adam Brooks and defeated Andersen for the 13th time.

Nylander had a few chances of getting Toronto back in a day, but Crawford was there every time.

The Blackhawks, who still have two games to go before they have 10 days off, then made it 3-0 at 11:02.

Saad was released from the injured reserve due to an ankle injury and flanked by Kane on the blue line. Andreas Johnsson turned the puck over and the winger shot a shot at Andersen for the 12th time.

Nylander’s 22nd was 25 seconds off the midway point, but Toews fought Martin Marincin 4: 1 behind just 2: 54 minutes later.

Toews also prepared Kubalik for two goals in the second game, including a spectacular game 2:18 minutes ahead. Toews sent a saucer forward, and Kubalik tossed it in front of Andersen for the 20th time.

NOTES: Chicago defeated Toronto 5-4 at the United Center in November. Kane had withdrawn his # 88 from the Ontario Hockey League’s London Knights on Friday. The 31-year-old scored 145 points in a junior season with the club in 2006/07 (62 goals, 83 assists).

Blackhawks: host Winnipeg on Sunday evening.

Maple Leafs: Visit Nashville on January 27th.

