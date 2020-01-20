Todd Orlando could become a member of USC instead of Texas Tech

advertisement

Former football defensive coordinator of Texas Todd Orlando could be moving to become a member of the USC Trojans instead of Texas Tech.

A former third-year defensive coordinator with the Texas football program, Todd Orlando, could be moving again after apparently landing with another team. Orlando was released from Texas to eventually be separated from head coach Tom Herman after staying together since spending days on the coaching staff at the Houston Cougars.

Since his departure from the Texas Longhorns football program, the story of the Orlando coaching quest has been confusing. Originally he would join the Big 12 enemy Texas Tech Red Raiders under a familiar face associated with him, with head coach Matt Wells. Orlando was employed by Wells during his time as head coach at the Utah State Aggies in Mountain West.

According to a report that surfaced on January 20 on the Twitter timeline of Yahoo Sports college football insider Pete Thamel, Orlando could work with head coach Clay Helton and the USC Trojans to become their next defensive coordinator.

Sources: USC is working on a deal to make Todd Orlando defensive coordinator. Orlando was a defensive coordinator with Texas, Houston, Utah State and FIU. He brings a history of strong performance / improvements in year 1.

– Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) January 20, 2020

What is also ironic about the possible hiring of Orlando with the Trojan horses is how coaching ties between USC and Texas Tech were last season. USC hired former Texas Tech head coach Kliff Kingsbury as their offensive coordinator after being shown the door at Lubbock. But Kliff never called games the USC offensive coordinator in a real game before joining the NFL’s Arizona Cardinals as head coach.

Orlando could be one of the two most important coordinators for USC. And there are ties between the other USC coordinator and the Longhorns. Herman and the Longhorns interviewed USC offensive coordinator Graham Harrell (also a former Texas Tech quarterback) to fill their vacancy before the Alamo Bowl won the Utah Utes.

But the elusive Harrell-Herman connection never came about and the Longhorns ended up hiring the former Ohio State Buckeyes who passed game coordinator Mike Yurcich as their next offensive coordinator.

And after firing Orlando from Texas, the next defensive coordinator rental under Herman was former Rutgers head coach Chris Ash. There are connections between Ash and Herman that date back to the days of the state of Ohio.

USC closed their 2019 season with a record of 8-5 (7-2 PAC-12). They lost in the Holiday Bowl of the Iowa Hawkeyes. But the Trojans will return one of the most experienced teams in the PAC-12 next season, behind the will of the future second quarterback Kedon Slovis.

