Todd Graham, former Arizona State head coach, was hired by Hawaii

Arizona State’s left coach Todd Graham argued with an official in Tempe, Arizona, on Saturday, October 14, 2017, during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Washington (AP Photo / Ross D. . Franklin).

The University of Hawaii announced Tuesday evening that it has hired former Arizona state head coach Todd Graham as the program’s new head coach.

Graham was ASU’s coach for six years from 2012 to 17. He was released after the 2017 regular season and ended his tenure as Sun Devils leader with a record of 46-31. Graham has spent the last two years of his coaching as a colleague.

He brought the Sun Devils into the postseason in his first four seasons, won the Fight Hunger Bowl (2012), lost the Holiday Bowl (2013), won the Sun Bowl (2014) and lost the Cactus Bowl (2015). The ASU missed a bowl game in 2016, won seven games, and returned to the postseason in 2017, losing in the Sun Bowl after the school fired Graham and hired Herm Edwards as a replacement.

Graham had high expectations of the program during his first three seasons in charge, during which he led ASU to a combined 28-12 mark, including two seasons with 10 wins in 2013 and 2014 with a Pac-12 Trainer award 2013. He followed this run with disappointing 6-7 and 5-7 years in the following two seasons, before a 7-6 mark for last year.

This is the fifth school for which Graham is head coach. He spent a year at Rice in 2006 where he won the Conference USA Year of the Year before training Tulsa for five years, the last of which was in 2010 when he had a 10-3 record and the Hawaii Bowl won.

Graham only worked 6: 6 at Pitt the following year before moving to Tempe in 2012. His overall record is 95:60.

Edwards as Graham’s successor won two consecutive seasons 7: 6 and 8: 5. Edwards recently won his first bowl game with ASU, the Sun Bowl, which was the same bowl game that Graham had lost in his last game as a coach.

Graham will quickly be in a familiar area. His Rainbow Warriors start the 2020 season on the road against nobody but the University of Arizona at Tucson.

