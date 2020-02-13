This time, Today Is The Day’s pain may not be what you are used to. For years, the noise rock project, led by fugitive Steve Austin, has spoken to the shattered and unrestrained crazies of the world, leaving burnt emotions and broken scruples on its way. After experiencing a terrible transporter accident shortly after the release of Animal Mother in 2014, Austin experienced a series of medical misdiagnoses and a bout of Lyme disease that almost broke him. Now, almost six years later, the band is releasing a new studio album, No Good To Anyone, on which Austin is flogging its own weakness, not just that of the world around it.

The band’s new video for the title Burn In Hell is a concrete exploration of Austin’s discomfort and excitement. Burn In Hell is made up of performance footage by David Hall and Uneasy Sleeper and is a blatant, factual representation of the puny people who make this grindy, rocking noise rock track. At the center of it all is Austin, the face of whom you can’t look away while whining excessively about the sweaty truth of someone who knows how to try to escape his pain.

We talked to Steve about the pain – both emotional and physical – that made him do his most sincere album yet.

The time span between Today Is The Day’s recordings varies throughout your career. Why did it take over five years for No Good To Anyone to come out?

You know, it really broke my heart that I couldn’t make the follow-up album for Animal Mother within a year. After the van crashed and the lady hit us and the dust settled after a year, it occurred to me that I wanted to do it right away. But living conditions grew with the health concerns that I had. I didn’t know, but this van accident had shattered my right hip socket and my left one had slipped. And I’m a tough old bastard, so I just kept going on tour while doctors misdiagnosed me again and again. It was around this time that I started making a new album and I thought I would have it done in less than a year. But all that stuff weakened me a lot, and I’ve more or less turned from a really strong guy to a disabled person. I couldn’t walk – I had a stick and finally a hiker. Then the doctors told me that it would be another year before I recovered.

It was just this trying, frustrating, crazy thing that you wanted to record, put your ideas down, but then for the first time in my life of 11 albums I had this bullshit with Lyme disease, where all of a sudden my right hand swelled so strong that I could no longer use my fingers, or my left foot felt broken. I had to get the album on days when I could physically work on it.

READ THIS: Noise rock, art terror and wild dogs: 35 years of Brooklyn BC Studiso

How did that affect the finished product?

It was almost like an almighty being was putting me through a really tough test. It was like, “Do you really love that?” It would be easy to stay away from the pain. I don’t make money with it. I could easily have said, “Fuck it, I’m taking care of myself, I just want me to feel right because I feel like I could die.” But playing with Today Is The Day at the same time The kind of Band that it is has many spiritual inclinations for people. And I thought, “I’m not going to make myself a martyr, but I’m not going to let this shit beat me.”

Do you feel that this is the same album that you made right after Animal Mother or different?

I think it’s a little different. I feel like people are making albums like drugs to heal themselves, and when I did the new one, the idea of ​​chunky, heavy, smashed, distorted, aggressive – all of these adjectives weren’t the kind of noise that one Person chronically making sick with 24-hour pain want to hear in their head all the time. I wanted to create an album that comforted, that gave me a feeling of warmth and understanding. I needed that in that minute. I didn’t need anyone to shout Death Metal shit in my ear.

My album I just made is the kind of album that screams, “I don’t want to fit in, and I don’t make five if you like it.” My job is to make music that is brand new. and I didn’t want to worry and not be afraid. I hope this album enables a younger child who may be fifteen or sixteen, and maybe he is a real child. He likes listening to Morbid Angels Covenant but for another minute he loves listening to Jane’s Addiction or PJ Harvey or Miles Davis … I think this honestly missing record is missing today and people have to feel a little bolder and Don’t be afraid to be different.

It is true that the title seems incredibly negative and hopeless, but the music is often very uplifting.

The title of the album was just the complete, realized manifestation that I hadn’t become absolutely good for anyone. I couldn’t load wood into my house. I couldn’t work on cars. I couldn’t fucking do anything and it made me so sick. My family would like to go for a walk? I would have to skip it. My band would like to go to a museum while we’re on tour? I would have to skip it. One by one, each of these little things took a part of me where everything that was before stood there as a hollow shell.

You have an interlude on the album called Orland, that’s just the intro to Clair de Lune that is played over and over again. It is strangely powerful. Where does it come from?

I was in my house, almost dead on my couch. It was summer and calm like a mouse because I live outside in the forest. And suddenly, in the midst of damned hatred of everything – I was probably on the couch for two weeks, only with damn chronic pain, and if you feel like you just want to kill yourself, it just doesn’t. t don’t stop – suddenly I hear the piano stuff. And it is so clear and true. And then I continued listening. And it was my son Willy who sat there with his electric piano and learned how to play it. And when I started hearing it, it was innocent that he played it. It made me feel so comforting that love was all around me.

Watch our exclusive premiere of Today Is The Day’s video for Burn In Hell below:

Today is the day for no one appears on February 28th at BMG and can be pre-ordered.

Published on February 13, 2020, 4:00 p.m.

