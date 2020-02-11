A vision of peace can never mean legitimizing violations of international law. Donald Trump’s so-called “Middle East Peace to Prosperity” plan, which was presented in the White House, did just that.

It is an annexation plan that well defines the political blindness, arrogance, and ignorance of the current U.S. government. While both Israel and the Trump administration are trying to mislead the world with promises of a “better future,” the fact remains that the ideological synergy between the two right-wing populist leaderships shares only one vision: apartheid.

>> UN Security Council discusses Trump’s Middle East plan

This annexation plan is a collection of Israeli positions, many of which were literally presented by Israeli colleagues in previous negotiations. It is a negotiated plan between Israeli settlers and U.S. officials who are notorious followers of the illegal settlement company in Israel. It offers a path to apartheid as shown in the map they present, and not “two states”.

Aaron David Miller, one of the most experienced former US officials involved in the peace process, said that if he wanted to succeed, Jared Kushner should not act as “Israel’s lawyer”. Apparently, Kushner went beyond that and became a lawyer for Israel’s annexation and colonization policies.

Ivanka Trump, Jared Kushner and Lara Trump attend the State of the Union address in the Chamber of Representatives on February 4, 2020

The argument that annexation and colonization, which are apparently illegal under international law, should be normalized as a result of their plan is a dangerous precedent for a powerful country to enforce the reality it deems necessary, even in violation of international law , Anyone who follows President Trump’s plan, or those who suggest that this document could be used as the basis for any negotiation, is calling on the Palestinian people to accept a war crime as the basis for all talks.

Of course, it is not about rejecting a peace proposal. The point here is to say no to an attempt to legitimize theft as an instrument in international relations.

The distorted logic of Trump’s team suggests that achieving peace means fulfilling all the wishes of the Israeli extremists. The plan supports the maintenance of the Israeli colonial occupation of Palestine and the fragmentation of its country. It grants Israel full control over Jerusalem, “legalizes” its settlements, transfers its population to the Occupied Palestinian Territory, and negates Palestinian refugee rights.

In addition, Trump’s team expects the Palestinian people to appreciate this as an unprecedented gift. On more than one occasion, Mr. Kushner said he was sure that the Palestinians were actually “surprised” at how “good” the plan was for them. What does that show? A combination of ignorance, complicity and disrespect.

An Israeli soldier confronts Palestinian protesters in the Al-Aroub camp for Palestinian refugees north of Hebron, West Bank, on February 7, 2020.AFP

On Tuesday, President Mahmoud Abbas spoke to the United Nations Security Council, which is responsible for maintaining world peace and security, with the urgent message: Give peace, not apartheid, a chance.

Our vision of peace is based on the end of the Israeli occupation and the establishment of an independent and sovereign state of Palestine on the 1967 borders with East Jerusalem as the capital. This is the historic concession for peace we made in 1988, which Israel’s control of 78 percent of historic Palestine accepts.

We call for a free Palestine that coexists with the rest of the region in peace, security and prosperity. All permanent status problems should be resolved in a fair manner that takes into account international law and relevant UN resolutions. The Arab Peace Initiative will be the starting point for further diplomatic and trade relations between the different parties.

It is not enough to ensure that the international community knows what both Israel and the Trump administration are doing. To secure the prospects for peace, one has to get involved, end the impunity of Israel, prevent the possibility of annexation and create the conditions for meaningful talks based on the internationally agreed guidelines for the Middle East peace process.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu with U.S. President Donald Trump at the launch of Trump’s Middle East peace plan in the White House east room in Washington, DC. January 28, 2020 AFP

Our proposal provides for the establishment of an umbrella organization for several peace-loving countries to enable a meaningful peace process. A group that works to implement international law instead of enabling an annexation process that violates international law.

While the Arab League and the Organization for Islamic Cooperation advocate direct negotiations based on international law and United Nations resolutions, they have already said no to a plan that neither advocates a sovereign state of Palestine with East Jerusalem as its capital, nor historical status quo respects agreement to preserve our sacred sites in the city. The African Union and the European Union have already said that the Trump plan is contrary to international law.

Today Palestine offers the world a serious proposal for a just and lasting peace. We call on the international community to ensure that a rules-based world order and the responsibility of third parties are the only way for everyone. When the world implements fundamental principles of law and justice, Palestine should not be the only exception.

Dr. Saeb Erekat is Secretary General of the PLO and Chief Negotiator of the Palestinian Authority. Twitter: @ErakatSaeb