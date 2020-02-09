Bioshock 2 had a tough battle from the start. It usually seems easier for a sequel to build up hype, but due to the critical recognition the first game received, there was apparently skepticism about whether or not they could catch a flash in a bottle twice.

Different developers, unnecessary multiplayer and the strange hook of letting you play as Big Daddy, the iconic set of minibosses from the previous game, all fan expectations. Critics ended up evaluating the game rather positively, but the original’s sales have not been exceeded. Now, 10 years after its release, it may be time for Bioshock 2 to finally come out as the most satisfying game in the series.

One of the biggest drawbacks of Bioshock 2 over the original is that it doesn’t have the same wow factor. Bioshock has one of the greatest openings of all time that slowly shows you the beautiful, dilapidated city of rapture, throws you deep and gradually fills in details. The first time you fight a big daddy is a memorable encounter with one of the most iconic enemies in video games. Not to say that the second game doesn’t have great art design, but it doesn’t have the same miracle when you see it the second time.

Another controversial decision that deterred some of them was to cast the player as Big Daddy. However, this turns out to be one of the game’s greatest strengths. I always have to think a little to memorize details about Jack, the protagonist of the first game, but I can always quickly remember that Bioshock 2 pretends to be you as a big daddy named Subject Delta, who tries to get your little sister to Find.

Since we have already been introduced to the world, the game instead tries to expand this mythology and create a more personal story. When Bioshock came out, it was highly praised for its history, with an emphasis on the game’s great twist and what it says about the nature of the medium. In this regard, Bioshock 2 does not try to work on a meta-textual level, but rather to stand in the center and tell a much more emotional story.

The way Bioshock 2 changes your relationship with the little sisters is also another important thing to prove as a Big Daddy. In the first game after defeating a big daddy, you have the option of either relieving the little sister of her terrible duty or harvesting and killing her to get more of her precious ADAM. Many critics praised this choice and said it gave moral weight to an already philosophical game, but in retrospect the choice was not too deep. Murdering the innocent girl or not isn’t exactly the problem of the car, and there wasn’t really such a big discrepancy between the two paths because you get a bonus for saving all the sisters and make up for anything you want to gain from the harvest.

The sequel adds a fold that not only complicates the moral decision, but also adds an incredibly thematic style of play. After saving a little sister, you have the option to harvest or adopt her. When you adopt her, you experience some kind of tower defense, in which you try to protect the little sister while she does her duty to harvest ADAM from nearby bodies. Afterwards you have the opportunity to harvest or save the little sister. You will receive a reward similar to that in the first game. It’s a smart way to use the already established lore (this is the role of Big Daddy) to create a game section that uses the trap-based arsenal that the player builds during the game.

This option, which enables the little sister to fulfill her duties, also makes the game morally difficult and actually makes the “good” decision to adopt the little sister and then free her more playful. If you really want to add an ethical dilemma to the game, it shouldn’t be balanced and optimized to ensure that both paths get equal resources, but you should have more work or less reward for doing the right thing. Test the player really.

This moral test is skillfully carried over to the different ends of the game. The first game showed this too, but much of the impact of the game’s final was overshadowed by the famous phrase “would you be kind?” That happens before the end. Since Bioshock 2 has more of an emotional core, the multiple endings have a stronger resonance. Nothing to spoil, but your choices directly affect the behavior of the little sister you save, and make important points about the nature of the legacy and how we learn from the behavior of mentors and parents in our lives.

In addition to this improved emotional core of the story, there are also many improvements to the quality of life in the game that make it feel tighter than the first. Players can also use a plasmid power in addition to a weapon, giving you more tools to combine your attacks in an interesting way. The wide range of plasmids, weapons and enhancement tonics that you can mix allows you to build the right builds for your character using significantly different combat tactics.

Are you focusing on improving your melee skills and dealing area damage to become a melee? Do you upgrade your weapons to focus on traps and equip the more hidden improvements that you can use to fight out of the shadows? This selection allows the player to play the game the way they want and provides a compelling combat experience that refines the strengths of the original.

Sometimes I think putting two in the title was one of the reasons why expectations were too high. If you give it a number, you think that this will be a substantial repetition of the core game, but what was given was more of a substantial expansion. At some point it was called Bioshock 2: Sea of ​​Dreams, and maybe using this subtitle would have better met expectations. Bioshock: Sea of ​​Dreams communicates more clearly that it will not be a radical change, but another story that players around the world know and that has achieved some significant improvements in the game’s quality of life.

Very much like Silent Hill 2 Bioshock 2 took what worked on the first and added more Polish and emotional depth in a familiar but no longer surprising environment Overall, better experience.