TobyMac's son died from an accidental overdose

advertisement

TobyMac’s son Truett McKeehan died from an accidental overdose of several substances. A representative of the Christian rapper confirms to People that the 21-year-old aspiring musician overdosed on fentanyl and amphetamines.

McKeehan died suddenly on October 23, 2019. Authorities have reportedly responded to a call for cardiac arrest at the family home in Nashville. Side effects of fentanyl include suppressing breathing until sudden death.

TobyMac first became known as a member of the Christian trio DC Talk in the late 1980s and then started a solo career in which he won several Grammys. His son has traveled with him on several tracks over the years, and his own musical journey inspired TobyMac to write a song called “Scars” after Truett left home and moved to Los Angeles to pursue a musical career ,

advertisement

“He switched to LA and does music and does his thing,” TobyMac told Nashville’s Tennessean newspaper in October 2018. So life has changed. In this song, I just want him to know that he is not alone. “

The aspiring rapper had released solo material on different platforms under different names, including TRU, Shiloh and Truett Foster.

“Truett Foster McKeehan was happy when he entered the room. He was a magnetic son and brother and friend. If you met him, you know him, you remembered him, ”TobyMac said in a statement after his son’s death. “His smile, his laugh, the encouragement he offered with or without words. He had an indomitable, great personality and dreams that suited him. And he hated being put in a box. “

The rapper remembered his son in an emotional song titled “21 Years” that he released on January 10th.

“Writing this song felt like an honest admission of questions, pain, anger, doubt, mercy, and promise that describes the journey I’m probably just starting,” he said on Instagram alone. God didn’t promise us a life without pain or even tragic death, but He promised that he would never leave or leave us. And I keep that promise for both my son and myself. “

In addition to his career as a rapper, TobyMac – whose official name is Kevin Michael McKeehan – is an author, director of Gotee Records, and founder of Camp Electric, a music-oriented camp near Nashville. He and his wife Amanda have four other children.

These country singers know the pain of losing a child

advertisement