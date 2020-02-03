Advertisement

It was a night of glitz and glamor as Nigeria’s emerging energy solutions company Bhojson’s Powerhub, a subsidiary of Bhojson’s group launched the power backup solution “Amaze” on the Nigerian market at an exclusive event attended by both major dealers and celebrities.

The new Power Backup solutions were presented with a lot of fun and entertainment with the Big Brother Naija star. Tobi Bakre and host of the day, PencilComedian which the dealers celebrated and caused excitement with comedy, dance performances and competitions.

The revolutionary Amaze (inverter and batteries) from India is one of the best power backup solutions in the industry. He can look back on over 30 years of experience in the production of high-quality products and categories.

Brand presentation, Vishant DalamalBhojsons Group Plc, Group Managing Director, said the Amaze brand provides customers with access to a high quality power solution that is manufactured in a complete package using the latest technology

guarantees maximum performance.

“Amaze Power products are designed for young top performers who demand more in their lives. Amaze offers more performance, more reliability, more attractive designs while maintaining performance and ensuring the quality of global manufacturing standards and 24/7 customer service across Nigeria. The brand also has one of the most interesting aesthetic designs from France with a sophisticated architecture and refined edges, ”he said.

At the beginning of his welcome address at the Dealers Meet, Dalamal deeply thanked the dealers for their immense support and contribution, which the company has grown over the years despite the difficult business

Environment and challenges of the Nigerian economy as a whole.

He described the dealers as partners and strong pillars for the further growth of the company. “We are very excited to see and celebrate you, our valued business partners who will help you get our business where it is today. It is without all of you

It was not possible to get where we are, ”he added.

The business unit Head Bhojsons Powerhub also spoke at the event, Rajneesh Gupta Amaze offers a technologically advanced power back-up solution that fulfills Nigerian desires and power-back-up needs.

“Customers in Nigeria really deserve a soothing experience. Amaze saves a lot of money on diesel and gasoline, generator repairs and other problems that are often associated with the regular power outage in Nigeria. The Amaze brand is more resilient, offers better performance and a longer lifespan, ”said Gupta.

“With power back-up products from Amaze, electrical losses are reduced and energy savings and efficiency are achieved. They are very safe and protect devices by delivering safe output power even under fluctuating input conditions, ”added Gupta.

