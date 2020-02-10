Scenes for Galentine’s Day and the women’s store market in the Karback brewery Sunday, February 9, 2020. Scenes for Galentine’s Day and the women’s store market in the Karback brewery Sunday, February 9, 2020. Photo: Dave Rossman, employee

Scenes for Galentine’s Day and the women’s store market in the Karback brewery Sunday, February 9, 2020.

Toast to your loved ones! The Houstonians celebrate Galentin’s Day near Karbach

If everything goes wrong in life, women have their “best friends”, the most trustworthy friends on whom to rely. Is there a better way to celebrate it than Galentine’s Day?

The Houstoners toasted Galentine’s Day in style at Karbach’s Brewing Company on Sunday evening. They sipped, tasted, and bought in a market that hosts Houston-based companies curated by Hustlin’s Honeys HTX. At the end of the evening, the guests took a seat on the lawn to show “The Craft”.

In its original conception, Leslie Snope of Parks and Recreation designed the Galentine’s Day as a creative, lively celebration for friends. From pampering brunches to spa days, the micro holiday is now celebrated across America as one of the best ways to honor your team.

Basically, Galentine’s Day is a “real” festival where ladies honor women, as Leslie explained: “Every February 13th my friends and I leave our husbands and friends at home and we just come and kick it like at breakfast. Ladies celebrate ladies. It’s like Lilith Fair, less fear. Plus Frittatas. “

