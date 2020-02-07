A Russian delegation will arrive in Turkey on Saturday for talks aimed at stopping the Syrian government’s offensive and stopping a humanitarian disaster in the northwestern Idlib region of Syria, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Friday.

Cavusoglu repeated that Turkey would do everything necessary to end a humanitarian tragedy in Idlib. Russian-led Syrian troops marched into the strategic city of Saraqeb on Thursday to conquer the country’s last stronghold.

The fighting has displaced half a million people since the beginning of December, and Turkey fears another wave of refugees heading towards its border.

Eight Turkish military personnel were shot at by Syrian government forces in Idlib province, where Ankara sent reinforcements last week.

Turkey already had a dozen military observation posts located in the region de-escalated in the region agreed by Turkey, Russia and Iran. However, several posts were now surrounded by advancing Syrian government troops.

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, a UK-based war monitor, announced that Turkish troops are building a new military post east of Idlib that is home to more than a million people, many of whom have already been displaced from other parts of Syria.

Moscow and Tehran supported President Bashar Assad during the nearly nine-year Syrian conflict, while Ankara supported rebels who wanted to overthrow Assad.

