To settle a case, the Israeli judge contacts investigators and violates the protocol - Israel News

advertisement

An Israeli judge incorrectly turned to the deputy head of the Department of Justice Department to investigate police officers.

Judge Shimon Stein, deputy president of Rishon Lezion District Court, said during a hearing last week that he had summoned and added deputy head of the Justice Department to Moshe Sa’ada that the two knew each other. Sa’ada came to the courthouse and spoke to the defense lawyers, but no agreement was reached and the case hearings are expected to continue.

advertisement

Judges are prohibited from contacting prosecutors outside the courtroom. The “Regulation of the Work Interface between Judges, Prosecutors and Investigators” states: “Contacts between judges, investigators and prosecutors only take place during a hearing that he is chairing, and the judge will avoid any other direct or informal contact with them , ‘

The Supreme Court president, Esther Hayut, reaffirmed the importance of this two years ago after judge Ronit Poznansky-Katz and an investigator from the securities authority responsible for Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu during an investigation into the Bezeq corruption case (case 4000) correspondence had been later indicted.

The case affects three police officers accused of beating a detainee and hindering the investigation of the incident. Since the trial began in 2017, Stein has been trying to get prosecutors and defense lawyers to settle the case. Efforts failed and evidence should begin last week. During a hearing on Wednesday, Stein asked both parties to try again to negotiate an agreement, and when they returned to the courtroom, he announced that he had spoken to Sa’ada and that he had agreed to come to the courthouse Negotiations.

Stein told Haaretz that he had not initiated the call, but one of the prosecutors suggested that they call Sa’ada and that it was she who gave him the phone to speak to Sa’ada about going to court , “When the deputy head of Mahash did not come to the hearing, the evidence hearing continued as planned.”

The judge added that he met Sa’ada 15 years ago during a hearing in the Beit Shemesh Magistrate’s Court, but apart from that had no relationship between them.

Related articles

Latest news and analysis in your inbox

Thanks for signing up.

We have other newsletters that we think are interesting.

Click here

Oops. Something went wrong.

Please try again later.

try again

Thank you very much,

The email address you provided is already registered.

Conclude

The court administration said, “The phone call was against the rules. Given that Judge Stein is now on early retirement (this is the last case he is dealing with), the matter was considered unnecessary to prosecute. “The prosecutor said Sa’ada was” accidentally near the courthouse “and agreed to request to attend the hearing to further the dialogue between the parties.

advertisement