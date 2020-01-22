advertisement

Three years after they changed the game with their 5K-rated album Forever, Pittsburgh noise terrorists Code Orange are back with news from their highly anticipated fourth LP, Underneath. Kerrang! We were lucky enough to be one of the first to hear, and we can already confirm that it is breathtaking. An incredible artistic achievement from a band that is fearless in their approach to gravity and unleashes an arsenal of weapons to create the most destructive album of the year. Instead of being Forever 2.0, Underneath exists as its own beast, an evolution away from the total war of that breakthrough in 2017 in a more realized vision of pain.

“I see (album from 2014) I Am King as the beginning, Forever as revenge and I see this as the future,” chief Jami Morgan tells us today, buzzing because he is finally able to discuss a project that has consumed his life for the past few years.

In addition to being almost uncomfortably heavy in his approach, Underneath Code Orange sees more experimenting with electronics and everything else they enjoy – from glitches to gunshots. The band is proud of the forefront of what is happening in music, and admits that their 201, The Hurt Will Go On, was “to test the temperatures of rock and metal.” And, as Jami explains in a typically self-assured way, nothing is more topical than Underneath …

Forever received high praise from fans and critics across the board. Do you have feel pressure going down?

“I think there is definitely internal pressure, but I don’t think it’s really based on what people at Forever thought; we thought it was time to make something that really culminates in our sound. At Forever, we’re on a lot ways with that vision, and we were really happy with what came out of it, but we wanted to put it all together and make something extremely complicated and forward-thinking without losing the element of music that is fun and fun to listen to. further than anyone else. “

What is the story that holds it together?

“The record is about duality. It is about facing yourself and facing yourself as a society in this crowded, over-exposed, fully-consuming digital world we live in, plus all the feelings, insecurities and consequences of a screen-based life. It examines various elements of how the world in which we live influences people’s psyche and causes them to act. It will be interesting to see how people react. A lot has been thought about. “

It’s super-aggressive and violent, but what is fuel this anger?

“I don’t know if it is fed by anger, but we wanted to address a number of different emotions. We want to manipulate people’s senses. Of course we are angry individuals like many people at the end of the day and this report is about being trapped in a shell of yourself that your ego has created or the world has created for you, it is about being trapped in that perception, or trapped in technology and how that influences your way of thinking, like living an eternal passenger and living view life from that perspective instead of really doing anything, I think many people are slowly being comforted by the way we treat each other, the way criticism and influence is this insane echo chamber that gets deeper and darker. is a lot about perception. “

Why did you choose to release the title track as the first single?

“I think the song is indicative of the theme of the record, and it’s a bit more cathartic because of its place in the tracklist. It includes different aspects of the record. The record has all kinds of different songs; most songs feel different We always want people to start with the title track of the record, and often it’s a different kind of track than Underneath, but it’s an interesting hybrid of some of the things that we can do. be a lot more violent. “

The song is also one of the more melodic of the album. At the bottom it somehow feels more melodic and more discordant then forever …

“I think our goal, and probably always our goal, is to take everything we do to the next level – and all levels here are 100. We have not always been good at it, but we always have a lot of melody in our music. It is a much more psychotic record but somehow our most melodic record, but in our way melodic; we are trying to define our own versions of these tropics that exist in heavy music and I don’t think it is comparable to other people in heavy music. We wanted to create a psychological experience – not just music, not just images. We want to create an immersive 4D experience where there is much to unpack and create a world where people can go. “

Just as it is brutally sonic, what were the lyrical inspirations?

“I want to leave the layers unpeeled for the time being, but this is textually deeper than any record we’ve ever made, including our first, which was much more emotional – there was more bravado on I Am King in many ways. Forever does not get the credit for what I tried to say because many of the main lines have a lot of bravery. I have put a lot of effort into this and none of the texts have been called. It all has meaning in the story and the concept of the album. “

What is the meaning behind the title?

“Some things I don’t want to explain – I want people to listen to it and comment on it later. But the easiest way is to remove the layers of perception and the reasoning why terrible things happen. Find out the reasons why we have barriers and create defenses for ourselves. Going in, going under your own skin to see why you do what you do and why. It’s about digging deeper, under the surface, and going through the rabbit hole of your deepest fears and worries. “

And this idea to peel off layers in the album artwork, right?

“There is a well-known character in the album illustrations. It was designed as the man who was drawn with I Am King and burned in the fire of Forever, and now trapped in this almost extraterrestrial mud man, glass bowl of himself.”

Was it an intense creative process?

“You’ve heard it, a lot is happening (laughs)! This thing cost a lot – saying it was an intense creative process is a big understatement. It took a lot of work. I can’t even tell you how long! It’s a headphone recording in many ways, because a lot is buried and hidden. I see it more like a movie that way. “

When did you start?

“We’ve been working on the songs for three years – since the last album came out – and we’ve been working intensively on it for a year and a half or two. It’s been a long time. We’ve been working on it every day; partly because we are hyper-controlling and have invested heavily in everything but the music.We worked with some new people, some old people, some trusted people … We worked on it for a long time and performed surgery on it . I hope that experiments come through to the listener. “

Who produced the record?

“It was produced by Nick Raskulinecz (Deftones, Foo Fighters), it was produced by us – I mean that in a real sense – and Will Yip. Shade (guitars, electronics) did the mix with Will, and we were all in favor of it the mix (laughs) It was very tough for the people we worked with Shade worked with Chris Vrenna from Nine Inch Nails on much of the programming and he was there too It was a team effort led by us with a vision , where everyone tried to make it happen and worked 20 hours a day for a year and a half. “

With all these experimental elements taking place everywhere in Underneath, you still consider Code Orange to be a hardcore band?

“Of course. That’s what we’re rooted in. I think the cool thing about the album is that it’s our most psychotic shit. You can’t point it out and say,” That’s not difficult. ” It’s one of the hardest things there is – not just ours – period – I’m proud of that because we love heavy music and hardcore will always be where we start – I think we’ve gone diagonally with this record; it’s not like we said, “Okay, we need to do more art and forget the hardcore.” We don’t care. I know that if we want to, we can be the hardest band on earth. they share on the record, 100 percent. We can also do the rest and write things that are ‘experimental’. It treats all those things in a way that has never been done before. “

What do you hope fans will take with you? of it?

“I just want them to make the journey. I want them to enjoy the psychological journey and see what they come up with. I think it’s important to guide people in a general theme, but there’s a lot here and it’s like a movie. It’s going deep into this world and I’d like them to make the ride – it’s an exciting ride of a record. “

Code Orange will play Coachella later this year. How do you think you are will go down?

“They’ll get it. There are many things that people don’t know about what we’re going to do live. This is a whole new ball game, a whole new chapter. This is how we do it, so hopefully we will surprise people. Everyone, not just Coachella, we don’t just go there and put our guitars and rock on, it’ll be a whole thing. I’m excited for people to see what we’ve been working on and how we’re going to present it. I think Coachella is going to be interesting , but I don’t record too much how people react there – we become the best band on earth there, as we are every day. “

Finally, what are you planning and hope to do? achieve in this next era?

“We want to grow and do things that bands from our world have not had the chance to do, which we have scratched and scratched so far – such as Coachella. We are going to take advantage of those opportunities and wave at them; we’re going to risk it all and see where it can go. I think there are a lot of great things in rock and metal, but there aren’t a lot of things that feel super relevant. I think that many older things now feel more relevant than some of the current things that come out. I’m not saying that about hardcore or extreme music, but in terms of something that bursts the surface – which I intend to do – I don’t feel that something is incredibly relevant in a way that is not just trying to be a viewer – through a cash-in attempt to co-opt what’s cool. This record is not, but it is more relevant than anything that comes out this year in rock and metal. Period of time.”

Underneath appears on March 13 through Roadrunner Records.

