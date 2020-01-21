To protect students' right to prayer

advertisement

Congressman Daniel Webster

Religious freedom is one of the precious freedoms that Americans enjoy.

Last week, Education Minister Betsy Devos, in collaboration with the White House, published a proposed regulation to protect the constitutional rights of religious organizations, religious institutions, and students on campus in our country. According to the proposed guidelines, public intuition for higher education must ensure that student organizations based on belief have the freedom of association guaranteed by the first change.

This would prohibit public universities from denying meeting rooms to religious organizations offered to secular student organizations.

The Ministry of Education has also issued new guidelines on constitutionally protected prayer in primary and secondary schools.

States are encouraged to report complaints against local educational agencies that allegedly deny a student or employee the constitutionally protected right to pray.

The guide also confirms that students can read or pray religious texts during the break, organize prayer groups on campus, and express their religious belief in schoolwork.

Congressman Daniel Webster represents The Villages in the US House of Representatives.

