You probably saw in the newspaper last Saturday that I met Moss Finn for a chat. He was a great company, but there was a shadow over our discussions.

He was referring to the Western Star (now closed for a long time), I asked him to talk about his store (now closed recently); he mentioned Beecher’s, a dark and inviting hostel that once attracted the weary shopper on Patrick Street (closed again for a long time), and I saw his reference to Beecher’s and raised it tangent to the Grand Circle, a similarly welcoming establishment on Emmet Place (now unfortunately closed for a long time etc.)

A few brief explanations: a) We didn’t talk all the time about pubs that are no longer open, and b) the Grand Circle was the only place I ever visited with a menu item that was described as: “Chicken -Curry, rice / chips ”. This consisted of a lavish portion of chicken curry on a bed of cooked rice, which in turn rested on a bed of french fries.

Great days.

Whatever Cork’s lost pubs, losing Finn’s Corner as a sports shop is a major milestone. Among other things, it underscores a long-term change in the curious matter of buying sports equipment, a neglected corner of anthropological studies.

For most of us, buying these early pairs of soccer shoes as kids was different than today. By that I mean that a grumpy teen in a tracksuit in an airy, open space with pulsating contemporary music in the background drives you about the size and also quickly talks to an invisible person on the other end of the teen’s handset. sometimes to you.

Au contraire: The experience of the old days was much more likely to be a claustrophobic affair if you attached a pair of boots that were a little too big “in the back” to grow in and at the same time bumped into a random accumulation of tracksuit bottoms that hang right behind you and lower your head to avoid a dozen low-hanging helmets.

Many of the old school sports shops were so tightly packed with goods, employees, customers and clothes rails that you often saw your new boots properly for the first time when you brought them home. Perhaps that explains the relative success of the old Blackthorn boots (“the boot that charges the ball,” the ad says).

Of course, this reflects the changing status of sportswear. In the Cretaceous period when your columnist went to town with his teenage friends on a Saturday afternoon – he was a teenager himself at the time, what do you assume? – Nobody carried runners. Or training pants. Or tracksuit tops, come to think about it.

Now the young people wear little else. It doesn’t have to stop us from noticing that a time traveler who traveled to Patrick Street from the mid-1980s would wonder where all the athletes were going, provided almost everyone under 20 was dressed for the Olympics.

It is sad to see that Finns Corner also takes into account the changed fashions, as it gives the city another hint of individuality. The same goes for Ludgate O’Keeffe – the epitome of the tiny sports shop – or Football Crazy or any of the other sports shops that have fallen by the wayside over the years. Some survived: Cummins Sports thinks of it, and others help alleviate a dark feeling that is becoming more common in the country.

By that I mean the feeling of being both general and specific most of the time: a city in the UK given the multitude of well-known trade names in most Irish cities

Other names from their own area would be welcome, but that would slow progress, I suppose. Taking sports shops as a model would mean giving up the airy rooms, the pulsating music, the grumpy teenager.

Who could go without them?

The last of the boys of the summer

Sad news last week with the death of Roger Kahn: he was 92 years old.

Kahn made the scene in the New York sports press from the 1950s and lived the life that many of us see as the platonic ideal of the life of sports journalists. He grew up in Brooklyn, wrote for the New York Herald Tribune and sports magazines of the day, and published over twenty books, including A Flame of Pure Fire – the life story of his local innkeeper, a Jack Dempsey.

(Kahn accepted Dempsey’s invitation to the spar early on: “The fastest blow from the left that I have ever seen up close has folded the right side of my face and drawn a line along the jawbone. A right that I never mean Saw the middle part ripped. “) Kahn’s masterpiece was The Boys of Summer, when twenty years later he dealt with the Brooklyn Dodgers about which he had reported in the early 1950s. He met men who had lost everything, whose children were crippled by Vietnam, who were doing well, and who were just doing well enough.

It was a great success when it was published in 1972 – “a baseball book, like” Moby Dick “is a fishing book” was a criticism – and it remains an exciting read.

I have already mentioned it, but Kahn’s farewell look at Roy Campanella, the player paralyzed in a car accident, still echoes: “He pushed the lever and the wheelchair started to wear the broken body and left me and maybe Roxie Campanella as Well, to marvel at the vast human spirit that is still trapped freely in the noble rubble of the athlete in the man’s dazzling palace. ”

Rules must be enforced in all sports

The clouds seem to be gathering with predictable ingenuity when it comes to the black card when hurling.

There is no cynicism in skidding. It’s a big cynicism in skidding. Gaelic football has even been mentioned once or twice.

What nobody wants to address is the simple fact of enforcement. The rules for skidding exist, but are not enforced.

Take note of the occasional complaints about hand passes: if a referee does not see a clear hand pass, he will award a free hand break. If a referee does not see the movement and releases it, the players do not have to adjust long and ensure that the movement is clear and visible.

Nobody wants to choose referees who are trying to manage games that are exponentially faster than they were twenty years ago. However, when it comes to enforcement, it doesn’t matter what rules there are. Ask the referees to further refine their judgment to determine which offenses are black, which are yellow, and which are red cards. , , This is unfair to referees and should do the opposite in terms of the quality of the game.

Mahomes and the cannon arm prevail

I didn’t make it out of the first quarter of the Super Bowl, which you probably noticed was won by the Kansas City Chiefs who defeated the San Francisco 49ers.

The Chiefs star is quarterback Patrick Mahomes, a guy I noticed when he got a clip when he kicked American football out of Arrowhead Stadium.

Apparently, when he was still at school, his coach had to get opposition teams to give him more room for his warm-up rolls. They usually struggled until they saw Mahomes throw a soccer ball 60 meters across the field and land among their own players. Then they gave him the space he wanted.