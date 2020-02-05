Advertisement

Over the past 10 years, Nigeria’s fashion industry has grown in reputation, size and sophistication and has attracted strong attention worldwide. This rise is due to a striking patriotic move towards Nigerian-made and designed awareness that has led to an increase in demand, but also to unprecedented initiatives that continue to include Nigeria in global fashion awareness.

Events like ARISE Fashion Week organized by Naomi Campbell. GTB Fashion Week. Lagos Fashion Week etc. have fueled this movement with their expected annual runway shows and incubator-style techniques that help brands, designers, and local artisans grow in this thriving sector. This growth was not least due to the various initiatives and programs of the British Council, which aims to promote skills growth and entrepreneurial acceleration in this most lucrative industry and to help improve livelihood and national socio-economic growth. Based on GDP data from the National Statistical Office (NBS), the textile, clothing and footwear sector has seen average growth of 17% since 2010.

As part of the 75th anniversary of the British Council in Nigeria, they celebrate 75 of their program participants in the areas of work, art and culture, English language, education and civil society, whose lives, businesses and communities have been positively influenced after their death.

They say thank you to you Emmanuel Okoro, a participant in the British Council’s Fashion Focus Fund 2017 accelerator program, which was organized in conjunction with Lagos Fashion and Design Week, brought Nigerian fashion to the world stage as the former British Prime Minister Theresa May chose one of his designs for her state visit to Nigeria.

Emmanuel was happy when May not only wore his jacket but wanted to meet him in person. “I was speechless and felt very honored to be in the presence of such an important world leader.”

Emmanuel Okoro made his British Council-sponsored Lagos Fashion Festival in Nigeria’s fashion scene in 2017 and was one of the five finalists with a $ 13,000 profit he reinvested in his business. “The moment I was announced that I had won the Fashion Focus Fund changed my life,” he says.

Fashion Focus, which was carried out in cooperation with the Fashion and Design Week in Lagos, aimed to select five young Nigerian fashion entrepreneurs between the ages of 18 and 35 as finalists to participate in an academy with mentoring opportunities. The highlight was the opportunity to present their designs at Lagos Fashion and Design Week, one of the largest fashion shows in Africa.

Lagos Fashion Week is a fashion platform that drives the Nigerian and ultimately the African fashion industry. by bringing buyers, consumers and the media together to see the latest collections of designers in the fashion capital of Lagos, Nigeria.

May proudly wore an Emmanuel Okoro Emmy Kasbit Akwete print jacket during her visit to Nigeria. Nigerian fashion is growing worldwide and has gained widespread recognition over the years. Other personalities who have supported the industry include Michelle Obama, Beyonce, Lady Gaga and Hollywood actress Lupita Nyong’oall of which were attracted to Nigerian designers.

Indeed, according to Emmanuel Okoro, there are African men who are knowledgeable about fashion and still want a touch of culture that defines their personality with the clothes they put on. Since he started designing in 2013, Emmy has been in harmony with the essence and goal of his brand to create extremely stylish pieces while preserving culture. For him, the connection between fashion and culture is implicit. From Akwete fabrics to prints to pieces of jewelry that are reminiscent of the ancient Calabar, the multifaceted creation gives men and women fashion a well-deserved rejuvenation with an unexpected traditional touch.

