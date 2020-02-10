Katherine McLaughlin

This resonant but hurried sequel to the Netflix crash brings us back to Lara Jean and her romantic trials

The much anticipated sequel to Netflix’s teen romantic sensation “To All the Boys” (2018), which I previously loved (based on Jenny Hans Roman for young adults), takes hold of the love story of Lara Jean (Lana Condor) and Peter (Noah Centineo) on you control the ups and downs of a serious relationship. If the original offered the thrill of a first kiss to its youthful audience, then this sequel, staged by Michael Fimognari (the DoP of the first film) and written by returning screenwriter Sofia Alvarez together with J Mills Goodloe, shows its protagonists and fans of the first episode truth behind happy-ever-after.

The events begin when John Ambrose McClaren (a gracious Jordan fisherman) Lara Jean met in the Model UN camp – and who can see a different race than the original with tiny eyes – replies late to one of the five replies to letters who have sent Lara Jeans younger sister Kitty (Anna Cathcart). Then he happens to show up in the retirement home where Lara Jean volunteers.

John Corbett returns as the devoted father of the girls and gets a nice side story. Holland Taylor is a real treat for the older, wiser Stormy, who gives our heroine sound advice. The latter pay tribute to Iona and Andie’s dynamic in pretty pink when the teenage girl has to choose between two boys. All of these sweet stories come together in a message that is about making peace with the past in order to continue in life.

To all guys: P.S. I Still Love You is littered with funny and remarkable coincidences, and the script feels both rushed and exuberant. After a wonderful start that touches Lara Jean’s Korean legacy, the way the film then plays with the tropics of teen comedy threatens to take him to the territory of Not Another Teen Movie. Still, Condor and Centineo are a winning couple that really sell the romance as they quarrel and reunite, while the doubts and uncertainties of a young woman in her first relationship are sure to resonate with her core audience. A third installment is already in the can.

Available on Wednesday, February 12th on Netflix.

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JUmZ3NfiHDI (/ embed)