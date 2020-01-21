advertisement

Pope Francis called for a “barbaric revival” of anti-Semitism and called on Christians and Jews to “cultivate the land” in which hatred grows and sow peace instead.

The Pope encouraged the roots of hatred in a speech to representatives of the Simon Wiesenthal Center, a global human rights organization that investigates the Holocaust and hatred in a historical and contemporary context. “

Francis said it is “disturbing to see” that in many parts of the world there is an “increase in selfishness and indifference, lack of concern for others and the attitude that life is good as long as it is good for me, and when things go wrong, anger and malice are released. “

He said that this is “fertile ground” for faction and populism, where “hate comes quickly.”

“Once again I condemn all forms of anti-Semitism,” the Pope said clearly.

But to work the ground of peace, he said, we need integration and the search to understand others.

He said it is “urgent to reintegrate those who are in the margin, to reach people who are far away, to ignore those who are ignored due to lack of resources or resources, and to help those who are the victims of intolerance and discrimination. “

Herein, the Bishop of Rome said, Jews and Christians have a special mission, with their “rich spiritual heritage.”

I feel that we are being called upon today especially for such a service: not to follow the path of distance and exclusion, but that of proximity and inclusion; not to force solutions, but to develop ways to get closer together. If we don’t do this – we who believe in Him who remembered us from heaven and showed compassion for our weaknesses – who does?

Pope Francis noted that on January 27 we will mark the 75th anniversary of the liberation of the Auschwitz-Birkenau concentration camp.

He remembered his own visit there in 2016, where he spent time in silent prayer.

In our world, with its whirlwind of activity, we find it difficult to pause, look inside, and listen in silence to the plea of ​​suffering humanity. Our consumer society also wastes words: how many useless words are spoken, how much time is wasted on arguing, blaming, shouting, without being really concerned about what we say.

Silence, on the other hand, helps to keep the memory alive. If we lose our memory, we destroy our future.

May the anniversary of the unspeakable cruelty that taught mankind seventy-five years ago serve as a summons to pause, be quiet, and remember. We must do this, otherwise we will become indifferent.

