What to see in the top leagues of European football this weekend:

FC Bayern Munich has sneaked back to the top of the Bundesliga and now has the chance to hit its next title rival.

Bavaria and Leipzig are separated by one point before their meeting in Munich on Sunday, and Leipzig has proven to be vulnerable. The club, supported by Red Bull, has not won any of their last three games in all competitions, was eliminated from the German Cup on Tuesday and striker Timo Werner has not yet scored a goal.

Robert Lewandowski’s two goals for Bayern in the German Cup on Wednesday brought him 35 for the season, and the Polish striker has scored in all four games he’s played in 2020 so far.

In the 4: 3 win against Hoffenheim, however, the Bayern defense looked fragile and always left the opponent back in the game.

FC Bayern is on the right track for the eighth time in a row, but Leipzig and Werner have faced one of the toughest challenges of all teams in recent years.

Borussia Dortmund can put pressure on the first two places if they succeed against Bayer Leverkusen on Saturday, while Borussia Mönchengladbach takes fourth place on Sunday against Cologne.

Spanish leaders Real Madrid visit Osasuna on Sunday to extend their win this year.

Madrid won eight games in a row in 2020 and has been unbeaten in 21 games in all competitions since last year. The team has not lost since a league game in Mallorca in October.

Real Betis visited second place in Barcelona, ​​which is still struggling under the new coach Quique Setién and where players and club directors are at odds. Attack problems in Barcelona were exacerbated this week by the injury to Ousmane Dembele, who is likely to miss the rest of the season due to an Achilles tendon problem. Luis Suárez is also injured.

In third place, Getafe, with a 10 point lead, fifth place in Valencia will take place on Saturday, while fourth place in Seville will face Celta Vigo, who is threatened with relegation, on Sunday.

Atlético Madrid, struggling with sixth place, will host Granada on Saturday.

The Premier League has a shortened schedule this weekend as the teams enjoy a break in English football for the first time in the off-season.

The 26th round of the games will be spread over two weekends to give each team a two-week break from the league game. Four games take place on Saturday and Sunday, the other six take place from Friday to Monday.

West Ham will meet Leicester in second place in Manchester City on Sunday. The city is 22 points behind Liverpool.

West Ham starts the game in the relegation zone.

Another team in the lower three ranks, Watford, is traveling to Brighton, which is only two points above the relegation zone.

Sheffield United can climb to fifth place against Bournemouth, while Everton hosts Crystal Palace in the other game.

Inter Milan want to continue the Serie A title challenge in the Milan derby on Sunday.

The financially stressed AC Milan absolutely wants to collect points in the Europa League again. Inter is two points behind the eight-time defending champion Juventus, Milan eighth.

On Saturday, Juventus visits Hellas Verona, unbeaten for seven games and only one point behind Milan in ninth place.

Third place in Lazio, one point behind Inter, comes to Parma on Sunday.

The runaway leader Paris Saint-Germain will probably have to do without Neymar again at home game against Lyon on Sunday.

Neymar injured his ribs against Montpellier last weekend and played a league game on Tuesday.

In a Champions League game against Borussia Dortmund on February 18, PSG trainer Thomas Tuchel might prefer to rest Neymar. It could be a rare start to the season for Edinson Cavani, the club’s most successful top scorer, who needs two goals to score 200 goals.

PSG is 12 points ahead of second place in Marseille, while sixth place in Lyon will have to return next season after scoring one point in the last two games.

Marseille will be confident of consolidating second place and extending their unbeaten run when Saturday’s last place is at Toulouse. Monaco will also meet Amiens [19th place] and Rennes [3rd place] on Brest on Saturday.

