Title defend no heavy burden for skipper McCann

David McCann may lead Ireland to this year’s U20 Six Nations as defending champions, but the Grand Slam winner who refuses to accept his side will suffer from their status.

The U20 side will return to Cork in nine days to start the 2020 campaign against Scotland.

It will be a happy return for flanker McCann, the Ulster academy player who made his U20 debut from the bench at Musgrave Park in last season’s opening round on England, a 35-27 thriller that set in motion an epic Grand Slam journey. Ireland may be the nation with the target this time on its back, but the 19-year-old skipper does not believe it is something that his team cannot handle.

“Absolutely not,” McCann said during a four-day training camp at the Fota Island Resort in Cork.

That has come and gone. It is a new start with mainly new boys. I think everyone is just looking forward to it. Defensively, yes, you have a bit of that in mind, but nothing serious. It is just coming in and playing our own game.

McCann is one of only seven second-year campaigners in the 37-person team named Monday by McNamara, but while their experience is a valued product, the captain insists that leadership is a shared responsibility.

“I think that exactly as Noel drives everyone, he expects everyone to be there. He knows that within the leadership group – where three people return and four who are new in their twenties – Noel expects them to set the standards.

“You can tell the guys who have been here before that they know how it works and that the others feel at ease.

“That core group of guys with a little experience helps everyone to adapt and adapt.”

McCann spoke about the ‘great honor’ of the captain.

“Growing up and watching the captains of the 20s, that’s something you want to be. It’s a great honor.

“Everyone is helpful and everyone knows how we build and how we want to get where we want to go.” There is not much pressure on someone individually. It’s just a group that works well. “

What is encouraging for supporters in Ireland is that McCann sees many similarities between the 2020 team and the Grand Slam collective of the previous year, “in the way we train and work.”

Yet he added: “At the same time there is a lot of different dynamics. There is absolutely the same level of drive and ambition. Last year he played with the U19s in Corsica, it is a similar group to now and you can see that the band is there .

“But it still builds. Last year it took a whole year. That’s just how it works. It takes time, you can’t force these things. When it comes together, you know, and that’s when you put your best rugby on it field begins to play. ”

McNamara identified what he calls the zero-talent efforts of players who he believes are fundamental to success, the pillars of hard work, dedication, and teamwork. McCann sees that in abundance.

“It’s absolutely important to us because it’s something that doesn’t require rugby.”

“It’s hard work, thinking about your role. The simple things that everyone should be able to do. As soon as you add that to a talented group that we have, we will really start playing.”

