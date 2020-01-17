Titans kicker ok kicking extra points instead of field goals | National sport

advertisement

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) – The Tennessee Titans have found a way to fix the NFL’s worst field goal: ignore the kicker and get only touchdowns.

During the regular season, the Titans scored only 8 out of 18 possible goals in field goal attempts, which is the worst result in the league with 44.4%. Greg Joseph, the fifth other kicker this season, hasn’t even tried a field goal in his four games with Tennessee, and the Titans haven’t got a kick in six games.

This six-game, clean sheet drought is the longest since 1980 when both New Orleans and Green Bay made it, according to SportRadar. If the titans fail to score a field goal at the Kansas City AFC championship game on Sunday, they will compete against the 1975 Atlanta Falcons and 1970s Pittsburgh Steelers as the only teams that have been without a field goal seven times in a row since the 1970 NFL-AFL.

It’s been so long since fans started to worry if the newest kicker would get through when the titans needed a kick that increased their stake and pressure from week to week. Joseph, who was deregistered by the Carolina training team on December 18, insists that he will be ready when trainer Mike Vrabel shouts at him.

Why? Well, he scored all 15 extra points, which is essentially a 33 yard field goal these days.

“Touchdowns win games, so I don’t feel ignored at all,” said Joseph on Thursday. “I’m happy as long as the team wins. That means the team does a great job when it comes to the red zone and the end zone. “

The Titans (11-7) scored the best NFL score among the opponent’s 20 players in the regular season, achieving 75.6% of their trips. This rate has been even better since Ryan Tannehill was the first quarterback and the Titans scored 35 trips to the red zone 31 TD, which corresponds to a speed of 88.6%.

“I keep asking Greg I want,” You will do it right, “and he wants,” Yes, absolutely, “so I said,” We’re not planning on using you. “We just train extra points throughout the day,” said Vrabel.

The Titans haven’t scored a field goal since Ryan Succop struck a 31-year-old in December third in a win in Indianapolis on December 1st. Succop awarded a free kick on a win in Oakland and then had a 45-yarder block a loss for Houston. The Titans returned Succop to the injured reserve days later.

“Well, that’s one of our goals,” said Tannehill. “We talk about it every week, when we’re down there, seven points come out.”

Vrabel had the opportunity late in the wildcard game against New England to let Joseph try a 52-yard field goal. Instead, his Titans had to take a few penalties before All-Pro punter Brett Kern and the reporting team pinned the patriots to 11th place.

“The way he kicked football with the extra points is a good indication that he is confident and that he is swinging well,” said Vrabel. “And I think if you look around the league, some kickers have missed as many extra points as they have field goals, and we know that this is a different kick than before. For me, these extra points are field goals. “

Joseph continues to practice. He scores before the game, at halftime and on the sidelines when the offensive comes close to the goal area.

He is also happy if he only kicks extra points.

“Touchdowns win games,” said Joseph.

Notes: RT Jack Conklin is one of the seven titans that were classified as critical on Friday with a shoulder injury. Linebackers Rashaan Evans (foot) and Jayon Brown (shoulder), CB Adoree ‘Jackson (foot), LB David Long (knee) and WR Adam Humphries (ankle) are also questionable. Humphries has missed the last six games. Brown missed the division game after injuring his shoulder in the wild card win over New England.

