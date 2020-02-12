The Texas football program has another big name as the keynote speaker for the coaching clinic this year with Titans HC Mike Vrabel.

In the middle of the spring camp, the Texas Longhorns football program Vrabel is received in their coaching clinic. There have been many big names rolling through the Forty Acres to house the coaching clinic in recent years, including Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay last year. Three years ago, the Longhorns had New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick as the keynote speaker at the Texas coaching clinic.

Some of the Texas assistant coaches tweeted the news on February 12 that the Longhorns would have Vrabel as the keynote speaker at the coaching clinic. Analyst Bob Shipley and offensive coach Herb Hand both tweeted the news on Wednesday afternoon.

The trainer clinic in Texas takes place on April 3rd and 4th. This will happen a few weeks before the start of the spring soccer game and a little less than a month after the start of the spring practice. However, thanks to all the well-known names that head coach Tom Herman brings to campus for this event, this should bring a lot of energy into the program.

Vrabel played his college football with the Ohio State Buckeyes in the Big Ten in the late 1990s. He played with the Patriots, Pittsburgh Steelers and Kansas City Chiefs over the course of his more than a decade NFL career.

He started his college football coaching career as a linebacker coach and defensive line coach, starting with his alma mater in Ohio in 2011. Vrabel was also a linebacker coach and defensive coordinator for the Houston Texans until he joined Titans head coach got job in 2018.

The Titans were the Cinderella team in the NFL playoffs this year and made it to the AFC championship game before being knocked off by the later Super Bowl champions. The titans defeated the former Super Bowl Champion Patriots and the league’s top seeded Baltimore Ravens in an impressive manner.