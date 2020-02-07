It’s ironic that February is the shortest calendar month because it mentally feels the longest to those of us in the Northern Hemisphere. Winter is really starting to drag and spring still feels so far away. Valentine’s Day also offers little rest. Fortunately, I found ways to make this season more enjoyable by adopting the Danish hygge concept.

Hygge has had a cultural moment in recent years. Defined as “a quality of coziness and comfortable conviviality that creates a feeling of satisfaction or well-being”, it has no equivalent in English, but felt like wildfire as so many native English speakers find that it resonates with their lives ,

As a Cuban native of Miami who was moved to snowy Chicago, I find the cold weather pretty miserable. Hygge has become my survival strategy. It is part of my way of designing my home, hosting meetings and cultivating my entire lifestyle. February is the best time of year to bring a little hygge to your home.

Enjoying Hygge doesn’t mean you have to buy something or make big changes in your life. It’s a slower way of doing things that really celebrates the home-made approach that is so often lacking in today’s fast-paced world. This article on the Norwegian variant “koselig” explains it well. It is about you and your fellow human beings feeling warm, cozy, cared for and loved. After all, hospitality is a virtue that blends wonderfully into hygge.

There are several ways you can hyggenate when it’s just your family or when you’re alone:

Light candles on the bookshelves and at the dining table

Play your favorite music while preparing or cleaning up dinner

Serve “afternoon tea” with a favorite mug and ceremonial, maybe read aloud or listen to good music

Wear comfortable, cozy sweaters, warm socks or slippers

Cook and bake as much as possible from scratch

Snuggle up on the couch with blankets and read a book with or for your children

Darken the lights in the evening

Here are a few ways to have hygge in your home when friends come by:

Give them a drink or something to eat shortly after entering the door (if possible something special and homemade, like a latte or a fresh muffin)

Enjoy pleasant music in the background

Don’t stress out that everything is staged and looks perfect. A little confusion makes people feel at home

Give the guests a simple “job” (like taking plates to the table) so that they immediately feel comfortable and are “part of the family”

Offer comfortable blankets to wrap up when it’s cold

If possible, cover the table nicely with cloth napkins, candlesticks, etc.

Remember, in a month the maple sap will flow and spring is coming. We can survive these last winter weeks with some hygge in our days!