Tipp duo guide UL to quarter-final derby date with Mary I

UL will face fellow Limerick college Mary Immaculate in the quarter final of the Fitzgibbon Cup after a win of 0-21 to 1-13 over Maynooth.

Tipperary duo Cian Darcy and Jake Morris have done the most damage for Gary Kirby’s side by scoring 0-15 of their 21 points.

The home team ran a 0-3 to no score lead in the opening quarter, but Eoin Molloy’s cool finish for the Maynooth goal tied the game. The teams were tied twice in an even first half.

Ultimately, UL’s dangerous full forward line from Darcy, Morris and Ronan Lynch took shape to give them a rest time of 0-11 to 1-3.

UL seemed on its way to a comfortable win after the start of the first quarter of the second half, but six Andrew Gaffney-free games kept Maynooth informed and moved on to the final stages.

However, Morris, Tullaroan’s Martin Keoghan and Darcy again hit the target to give UL some breathing space and a knockout draw with Mary I.

Scorers for UL: C Darcy 0-9 (6f), J Morris 0-6, S Golden and R Lynch 0-2 each, P O’Loughlin and M Keoghan 0-1 each

Scorers for Maynooth: A Gaffney 0-6 (6f), E Molloy 1-0, C Drennan 0-2 (1f), C Stakelum, C Browne, J Cullen, E Ahearn and S Clerkin 0-1.

UL: B Hogan; J Ryan, M Carey, E Award; B McGrath, B O’Mara, P Campion; J Shelly, K McDonald; S Golden, K Hayes, P O’Loughlin; J Morris, R Lynch, C Darcy.

Subs: C O’Callaghan for Carey (38), M Keoghan for Shelly (43), C Barry for Ryan (51), R Hayes for K Hayes (56), S Neville for Golden (58).

Maynooth: S Buggy; D Conway, C Byrne, D Kehoe; J. Cullen, E. Molloy, C. Moloney; R Buckley, E. Ahearn; C Stakelum, C Browne, A Gaffney; C Drennan, S Clerkin, M Dwyer.

Subs: J O’Dwyer for Drennan (43), J Young for Byrne (56).

Referee: C McAllister (Cork)

