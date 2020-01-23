advertisement

If you are new or old to Tinder and are afraid of having a date for security reasons, don’t worry, Tinder has a new feature especially for you.

The dating app announced on Thursday that it is adding new features using advanced technology focused on safety.

advertisement

The new security features include Noonlight, a panic button that alerts security authorities if something goes wrong during a date, photo verification, and an easily accessible in-app security center.

How Noonlight works: If a date goes wrong, users can trigger an alarm during the afternoon. The user is asked to enter a code. If they don’t, they will receive a text message from one of Noonlight’s dispatchers. If they don’t respond to that message, Noonlight calls them, and if there is no answer or the user confirms they need help, Noonlight contacts the police.

How photo verification works: The feature allows members to authenticate themselves through a series of real-time posed selfies, which are compared to existing profile photos using human-supported AI technology. Verified profiles show a blue check mark so that members can trust their authenticity.

Nice a Tinder!

Photo credit: Tinder

advertisement