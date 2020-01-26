Tinashe Talks found that ex-Ben Simmons was with Kendall Jenner

advertisement

Tinashe talked openly about finding out her ex-boyfriend Ben Simmons was off Kendall Jenner and said their breakup and restful romance made them feel “really depressed.”

The 26-year-old “2 On” singer reported on Saturday, January 25th, about her separation from the Philadelphia 76ers player to “Us Weekly” and other reporters at “The Brunch in LA”.

The Rent-Live alum said she learned “in real time” that the NBA player dated the supermodel in May 2018. The same month that she and Simmons called it ended after two months of dating. “It was maybe the worst day of my life, but it’s okay,” she said.

When Tinashe was asked if she had a drink on the day she heard the news, she said, “I drank about half a year later! Are you kidding me? I was wasted for months. But I’m fine now. “

“It was terrible,” she continued. “It was bad. It was bad, but now I’m good.”

Tinashe claimed in July 2018 that Simmons, 23, texted her when he was in a club with Jenner, 24, after meeting the couple in LA.

“He’s texting me,” Tinashe said to TMZ at the time. “What the hell? What is he doing? What an idiot!”

She shared the split on Twitter this month after trolls accused her of persecuting the couple. “The fact is, I was in love and I was hurt,” she wrote. “I know I’m not the first and I’m not the last to be in this situation. The details of what has happened since then are complicated to say the least, but I never lied.”

“I always try to do the right thing and be the taller person, and often people use that,” she added. “I’m hellishly sensitive and have feelings like everyone else and I suck most of this Hollywood.”

Jenner and Simmons split up two months later, but sparked rumors in late 2019 that they’d reunited after being discovered at one of his games. Earlier this month, the two of them spent the weekend together in NYC.

