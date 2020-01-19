advertisement

SIMILAR POSTS

“You are approved!”

The New York Times used its Sunday night TV news magazine FX and Hulus The Weekly to build up and announce (plural) endorsements for the Democratic presidential campaign: Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren and Minnesota Senator Amy Klobuchar ,

advertisement

To explain the split vote, the Times said in a statement: “In this dangerous moment, both the radical and the realistic model deserve serious consideration. For this reason, we break the convention and support not one, but two candidates. “

The announcement came after The Weekly had aired excerpts from its editor’s traditional, in-depth interviews with leading candidates for the Democratic nomination, including Joe Biden, Andrew Yang, Peter Buttigieg, Bernie Sanders, Tom Steyer, and Cory Booker (who has since passed away is) belonged out) and Deval Patrick.

“These insightful interviews have historically taken place behind closed doors. This year, the Times Board experimented with a new level of openness, ”the publication said of the decision to make its advice available to the public. “We hope this advocacy process will give readers – and voters – a new understanding of the nation’s key issues and how to shape the 2020 presidential competition.”

The pronounced apprentice format of the process understandably caused mixed responses on social media, with some comparing it to the worst rose ceremony in the world and others acknowledging that reality TV is what keeps people entertained these days.

Warren made the split decision in one fell swoop, while Klobuchar considered it an honor:

advertisement