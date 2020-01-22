Time to get started: Prime Minister Diab forms new government in Lebanon, crisis - News

advertisement

At the end of Tuesday, a new cabinet was announced in Lebanon, hit by the crisis, that broke through a deadlock of months amid massive protests against the country’s ruling elite and a crippling financial crisis, but demonstrations and violence continued.

Hassan Diab, a 60-year-old former professor at the American University of Beirut, announced a cabinet of 20 members – mostly specialists supported by the Shia Hizbollah group and related political parties.

The new government, which comes three months after the resignation of former Prime Minister Saad Hariri, was rejected by protesters calling for far-reaching reforms and a government consisting of independent technocrats who can tackle the country’s economic and financial crisis, the worst since the Civil War 1975-90.

Even before the cabinet was announced, thousands of people flocked to the streets and closed major roads in the capital Beirut and other parts of the country in protest. The protesters complained that political groups were still involved in naming the new ministers, even if they are specialists and academics. Later a group of protesters in the neighborhood of Parliament threw stones, stoppers, and sticks at security forces, who responded with tear gas and pepper spray.

“We want a government of experts … who are they kidding?” said a demonstrator, Fadi Zakour. “We have been protesting for 90 days and we are not happy to close roads,” he added.

Diab greeted the demonstrators on the street and vowed “to make an effort to meet your demands.” In a speech addressed to the country following the government’s announcement, he added that his cabinet is the first government in the history of Lebanon that consists entirely of technocrats and insisted that the 20 ministers be specialists who have no political loyalty and not be a party.

He appealed to citizens to help the government implement a “rescue program” and said that this cabinet has the “capacities and qualifications, will and commitment” to implement it.

“It’s time to get to work,” Diab said.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres welcomes the formation of a new government and looks forward to working with Diab and the upcoming Council of Ministers, “inter alia to support the Lebanese reform agenda and to meet the urgent needs of the population” , UN spokesman Stephane Dujarric said.

“The Secretary-General reiterates the UN’s commitment to support Lebanon’s strengthening of its sovereignty, stability and political independence,” Dujarric said. For three months, the leaderless protests have called for a government consisting of specialists who can work on tackling the economic crisis. The protests have recently become violent, with around 500 people injured in clashes between demonstrators and security forces during the weekend.

Although the government announced Tuesday technically consists of specialists, the ministers were appointed by political parties in a process of horse trading and bickering with little regard for the demands of demonstrators for a transparent process and independent candidates.

Yet among the ministers mentioned were experienced academics and six women, including the minister of defense and deputy prime minister. The number is a record for Lebanon, with women who now hold more than a quarter of government positions, including those of defense, justice, labor, youth and sport and the displaced.

“The independence of the judiciary will be one of our top priorities and I will make every effort to go this way,” Justice Minister Marie-Claude Najm told local LBC TV.

Lebanon has no government since Hariri resigned on October 29, two weeks in the unprecedented national protest movement.

Diab rejected allegations that he was a government consisting of one political camp consisting of Hezbollah and his allies, insisting that it was the government of all of Lebanon. He also said that it was normal to consult political parties about the names of the ministers, because they are ultimately the ones who decide on the trust required for the cabinet.

Diab said his first visit as prime minister to the Arab region will be, in particular to the Gulf Arab countries – a nod to Saudi Arabia, the main support of former Prime Minister Saad Hariri. Support for oil-rich Gulf countries is desperately needed in Lebanon, which has one of the highest debt ratios in the world.

Panic and anger have grabbed the public when the Lebanese pound, linked to the dollar for more than two decades, fell in value. It has fallen by more than 60% in the black market in recent weeks.

Shortly before the cabinet was announced Tuesday evening, the syndicate of money changers in Lebanon issued a statement that it had agreed to set the exchange rate of up to 2,000 Lebanese pounds to the dollar after it reached £ 2500 to the dollar last week. The official price is still at 1,507 against the dollar.

