Time for a radical approach to address the IT skills shortage

The saying “There is a lack of IT skills” is perhaps the ultimate truism. It is so widespread that it is no longer considered worthy of discussion. However, this will not solve the problem, and after seeing the ramifications at the customer’s site every day, I think we should re-examine the causes and think about radical solutions

I believe that solving this problem requires a great deal of strategic and cultural change. It’s time for companies to stop competing for a limited resource (i.e., for people with the exact skills they need) and to tackle the problem in a different way. Instead, they should adapt to their suitability and mindset and train the skills they lack, while managers should be selected based on their ability to coach and lead and their technical knowledge. Otherwise, they have to use IT consultants to close the gaps in their competence base.

This seems to be an enormous burden for IT managers. However, consider how the problem arose and it becomes the only logical conclusion.

There are two main reasons why the shortage of skilled workers has increased significantly in recent years: the rapid change in IT and budget cuts, which left internal teams with little or no time for strategic thinking.

In-house teams don’t have time to learn new skills

The problem I see in most of the organizations I visit is that technology has evolved, but the skills of the internal teams have not changed to the same extent. This is not the fault of individuals – they simply do not have the scope to do anything outside of their existing responsibilities. As a rule, each of them has a specific subject, e.g. B. Networks, devices, security, etc., with which they effectively carry out normal business operations (Business as usual, BAU) and which takes all their time and effort. Without exception, the teams are staffed with little staff and have neither the mental nor the physical ability to learn new skills, even if they are currently lacking in their organization. So it is an even greater distance to engage with new technologies that could help the company make progress, or to undertake project work such as migrating to new systems.

In the meantime, CIOS and IT managers have less time for the actual IT management because the focus has to be on retaining and recruiting employees. It is becoming more and more difficult to keep good technical staff because there are so many options. IT is definitely an employee market. So many IT managers become managers and not technology innovators with minimal time spent on strategic research and planning. There are limited opportunities to train existing employees and they strive to motivate employees to attend online courses frequently in their spare time to maintain their existing skills and certifications.

A promotion through the ranks is, however, much slower than in the past. Part of the problem is that there are fewer professionals to learn from. Part of the gap can be closed through online training, but does not address the gap in practical experience and usually leads to vanilla configurations that are not optimized for specific business needs. Either the employees receive inflated job titles that go beyond their skills, but these give the outside world the impression that the skills are available, or they stay at the same level with BAU.

This situation leaves organizations with less conscientious suppliers who are pushing their own agenda instead of ensuring that a customer gets a solution that actually meets their needs. Strategically, companies need little experience. Many vendors pretend to have the perfect product, but if you don’t have the knowledge to ask the right questions and look beyond the hype, you may find that their solution is not ideal. And because the suppliers themselves suffer from a lack of technical staff, their sales teams are increasingly focusing on achieving goals instead of offering the most suitable technical solutions that are tailored to individual needs. It is a vicious cycle and it seems to be getting worse.

The training doesn’t keep up with the new technology

Is the solution to increase the number of students in IT courses? Maybe – but only if they learn the right skills. We find that newer IT staff are familiar with APIs and GUIs, but do not have the technical skills, such as CLIs, that are required to simplify IT work. For example, they are familiar with clouds and can easily work with technologies such as Microsoft Azure, but do not understand what is beneath the surface. Deploying a server using Azure may be easier than using PowerShell. However, the more complex IT department that hides behind it still requires scripts that require appropriate knowledge. IP address structures are not taught or understood, but they are important to understand the underlying infrastructure. So there is both a skills gap and a knowledge gap.

Part of the problem is that traditional university courses find it difficult to keep up with the rapid technological change. First of all, the lecturer has to understand what can take some time if he does not use it every day. Then they can take a year to develop material and put it on the curriculum, which at best creates a gap of two years.

And of course, the providers themselves can suddenly change their approach for their own reasons. It took Microsoft more than 20 years to convince IT technicians and the world that a graphical user interface is much better than a command line because it is easier for the majority to use. They recently turned 180 degrees and switched to PowerShell commands instead of a GUI. Why? Since it is faster and can be scripted and thus automated, it is much more efficient. The latest Microsoft products have configuration aspects that cannot be carried out via a graphical user interface. For example, Sentinel and Fusion products must be connected through PowerShell, and the new Windows virtual desktop can only be set up with PowerShell (although a GUI version appears to be in preparation).

Providers try to solve this problem through online training, but it is not easy to find if you do not know what to look for. For example, cloud providers (especially Microsoft) produce large amounts of material for their latest products. However, this has to be accessed extensively, and then each person has to make it relevant for their own organization. However, supplier material will not point out potential traps, and some of the performance figures are fictional. This makes it easy for the unsuspecting to implement a solution that works well in a test environment but is not up to the task in a production system.

Vendors encourage users to fix this by buying more. One example is Sentinel, the latest SIEM system from Microsoft. This is “free” when cloud-based logs are received for analysis, even though fees apply to local systems. However, syslog files can be very large, and companies want to make sure they check syslogs from all systems in one place. As a result, they have to accommodate several, possibly very large, files and incur significant costs.

Recruit based on suitability, not specific skills

In my view, it is time for us all to stop fighting for the limited number of people who have the precise skills to fill a specific position. In this way, we have already created a (budget) version of the situation in the Premier League – a small number of deep pocket organizations that are able to pay large sums for recruiting and retaining the best, while everyone else is forced to operate on another level. In IT, banks and other high-spending sectors can get the best harvests. Councils and NHS organizations simply cannot compete with each other. They have fewer qualified candidates unless they can use other methods (e.g. balanced employment) to recruit qualified personnel who stay with the organization after gaining experience. With the current switch to cloud-based solutions, medium-sized companies are also having problems and have to rely on trying to qualify their employees or to use third-party organizations.

I believe that companies should start recruiting people for their skills and thinking, and they should be ready to train people in the skills they need. This offers career opportunities and career opportunities for those who are willing to learn – both for new hires and for existing employees who want to expand their knowledge. It is also becoming increasingly necessary as technology advances ever faster. Who knows in which language the apps of the future will be written?

This approach also means finding managers who can coach and support. Perhaps we will soon see two parallel traces in IT management – the technical gurus and the personnel managers – since the traditional IT expert is not known for his or her personnel skills! In the meantime, IT consultants will continue to fill the gaps. This can still be the first step towards change. If you select suppliers who also offer a skills transfer as part of a project, companies can start training their workforce.

Drew Markham, service strategist, Fordway

