A pattern is created. The month of January triggered the eviction of homeless people in Toronto camps for two years.

This was the fate of those who lived in the Rosedale Gorge a few weeks ago. They have reportedly been evacuated to preserve the ecology of the area, although their removal is just as likely to have to do with neighbors’ pressures.

Similarly, almost exactly a year ago, the camp was demolished by homeless people living under the Gardiner Expressway for fire safety reasons. A few weeks later, in a twisted metaphor for gentrification, a cluster of transparent domes appeared nearby – the infrastructure for a luxurious pop-up dining concept called Dinner With A View.

What’s happening in Toronto is mirrored across the country. Tent cities shape the Canadian landscape in Edmonton, Winnipeg, London, Peterborough, North Bay and Fredericton. Regardless of where they originate from, the experience is unsettlingly similar – unfortunate circumstances and eventually eviction.

Last fall, those living in a tent city in downtown Moncton were forcibly evicted due to reports that the city plans to introduce a zero-tolerance policy for tents in public spaces. Meanwhile, residents of a tent camp in Oppenheimer Park in Vancouver are fighting to stay on site in the winter and are arguing with the city so the heaters can help keep hypothermia at unusually low temperatures.

In Ottawa, a group that became homeless after a fire in an apartment building last April founded a tent city after being housed in motel rooms for only a few days. After living on public property for months, they were driven out with very little delay.

There is a common denominator that connects all of these situations: the failure of governments to successfully implement the right to adequate housing.

With insufficient housing, unaffordable rents, and necessary social support, people who are homeless form their own communities. They give each other what they need – support and security – and try to live with a form of dignity in a system and a society that they have failed.

What is puzzling is the reaction to camps at all levels of government.

Instead of trying to tackle the situation through robust human rights-based strategies, they are committing another human rights violation: the eviction of people from their homes. This is a double danger for the homeless.

Governments must recognize that the camps were built by themselves. It is time to develop a national tent camp protocol based on human rights.

What does that mean? Here are the basics:

A ban on evictions

Eviction, the permanent or temporary removal of a person from their country or apartment – whether apartment, house, tent or car – is a serious violation of international human rights law, especially when emergency shelters are full. Laws that allow evictions should be repealed. All viable alternatives to evacuation must be checked in consultation with the residents.

Meaningful engagement

Inhabitants of informal settlements are neither beneficiaries, intruders, criminals or dissenters. They are rights holders and experts in their own lives. Any policies, programs, or decisions that affect them should include their active and meaningful participation. Residents should be provided with the necessary resources and support to discuss living conditions and arrangements with government officials.

Access to basic services

The conditions in camps are often unfortunate. Governments do not provide basic human dignity services such as toilets, showers, garbage disposal, and electricity. Refusing these services not only violates the right to adequate housing, but also serves to intensify public clichés about the people living in poverty and homelessness. The provision of these services should be mandatory.

Living over evictions

If there is no viable alternative and eviction is required, this must be done in accordance with international human rights law, including moving residents to appropriate, long-term housing with assistance in the approximate location to the warehouse or to another agreed warehouse on location.

A human rights foundation

The implementation of the right to housing and the protection of human dignity must be the basis for any reaction to camps.

The rise of tent cities across Canada contradicts the country’s prosperity and international position as a human rights leader. How governments in Canada react to camps is a test of their respect for human rights. Let’s hope they’re over.

Leilani Farha is the UN Special Rapporteur on the Right to Housing. Haseena Manek is communications director for The Shift.

