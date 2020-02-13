MINNEAPOLIS (AP) – The center of Minnesota Timberwolves, Karl-Anthony Towns, will miss Wednesday night’s game against Charlotte Hornets with a wrist injury, the team said.

The Timberwolves said the cities had an MRI on Tuesday. This test revealed the injury.

The cities will continue to be rated during the All Star break. Wednesday’s game is the Timberwolves’ last game before the break. Minnesota’s next game is February 21 against Boston.

Timberwolves coach Ryan Saunders said before Wednesday’s game that he knew when or how Towns was injured. The cities had 23 points, 10 rebounds and seven assists in 37 minutes in the loss to Toronto on Monday night.

“He’s a guy who makes a lot of contact,” said Saunders. “He is a guy who uses force to attack the rim. There were times when he was thrown to the ground. So we know that there is wear in this sense, but no specific action. “

Towns scores the best 26.5 points and 10.8 rebounds per game on average this season. Earlier this season, he missed 15 games with a sprained left knee.

