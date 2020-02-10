JOHN WEEKES / STUFF

A Timaru house fire on Monday afternoon could have been much bigger, says Fire and Emergency New Zealand. (File photo)

A smoke alarm has been credited for saving a Timaru house from fire.

Fire and emergency New Zealand (Fenz) was alerted to the fire in St. John Ave on Monday at 3:45 am, Ray Hoogenraad said.

Both brigades, Timaru and Washdyke, participated in the fire that started when the residents of the house left a pot on the stove while running errands.

“The neighbor was alerted by the smoke alarm and called 111.

“Firefighters came to see that the house was smoking and the smoke alarm is sounding. After gaining access, the firefighters removed the pot and ventilated the house before the owner returned.”

The incident highlighted the value of smoke alarms and did not leave cooking unattended.

“If there had been no smoke alarm, this fire would not have been noticed until it was much larger.”