Timaru 10-year-old praised for handling traumatic incident

advertisement

A 10-year-old Timaru boy is praised for the way he dealt with an emergency where his mother and stepfather desperately tried to rescue his sister who had left her head on a chair.

Alesia Cahill said the drama was going on while the family of four watched television on Saturday night.

Her son Parker Vaughan, 10, sat on a reclining La-Z-Boy chair when his younger sister Addison Cahill, 21 months, crawled under the chair behind the family cat.

advertisement

BEJON HASWELL / MATERIAL

When mother Alesia Cahill panicked after her daughter Addison Cahill, 21 months, was trapped in the bottom of a chair, her son Parker Vaughan, 10, took the phone and forwarded information between emergency services and his stepfather Craig Cahill.

Parker had not noticed her and leaned forward on the chair that clamped the toddler’s head between the footrest and bars under the chair, she said.

READ MORE: Gleniti School plays host to cool, but not cold, activity

The cat ran away, but both parents Alesia and Craig Cahill tried in vain to free their screaming daughter for five minutes.

BEJON HASWELL / MATERIAL

Young hero Parker Vaughan, 10, helped save his sister Addison Cahill, 21 months after her head was stuck in a La-Z-Boy.

“We couldn’t get her out and we didn’t know the damage (to her) because we couldn’t see her head,” she said.

As her daughter became more stressed by her predicament, she said she had chosen 111.

Because the situation seemed to be escalating, Cahill said she was panicking and could not explain the situation to the operator. It was then that Parker – a student at Gleniti Primary School – took over.

BEJON HASWELL / MATERIAL

Big brother Parker Vaughan, 10, did the right thing when his little sister Addison Cahill, 21 months old, had a traumatic encounter with a La-Z-Boy chair.

Cahill said her son quietly took the phone from her and spoke to the operator who answered their questions adequately and accurately. Meanwhile, his stepfather Craig spoke calmly to Addison while he kept trying to free her.

Parker said he was scared at first, but once he had collected his thoughts, he took the phone to a silent environment to respond to the rescuer’s questions.

“I just wanted to cry, but that wasn’t possible because my mother panicked so much that I had to be calm. I kept listening to my stepfather, he told me what to do and I just wanted Addi to step out,” he said.

BEJON HASWELL / MATERIAL

Parker Vaughan, 10, kept his cool and talked to the emergency services when his sister Addison Cahill, 21 months old, was stuck in the La-Z-Boy chair.

After about 15 minutes, he managed to free a bruised and distraught Addison – just as emergency service teams arrived at the door.

“The firefighters checked her, and unlike a seriously bruised face and head, everything was fine,” said Alesia Cahill.

She said she is very proud of Parker and the way he treated himself in such a traumatic situation.

“We lived in Christchurch for five years after the earthquakes in Canterbury and we always made sure that we taught him what is safe and that he knows his address and certain other addresses and our telephone numbers and emergency numbers in case he ever needed them,” she said.

advertisement