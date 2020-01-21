Tim Tebow is officially married

advertisement

CAPE TOWN, South Africa – According to People Magazine, Tim Tebow and Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters closed the alliance on Monday in Cape Town, South Africa.

He posted a picture on his Instagram page.

At a sunset ceremony at La Paris Estate, the former NFL quarterback and Miss Universe exchanged their vows for each other in 2017, according to People.

advertisement

“I want the vows to be perfect. I go in traditional things like” Until death separates us, “but I also add some of my own things,” Tebow told people in an exclusive interview the night before the ceremony ,

The wedding offered a mix of American and South African cultures and traditions. The food included steak, mussels, cheese and pasta at the front desk.

“We wanted to look back at the wedding and find that it was intimate, elegant and traditional,” Nel-Peters told People.

But one thing that wasn’t entirely traditional was Tebow’s groom cake. Instead of the typical flour cake, the couple opted for a cheesecake to accommodate Tebow’s keto diet.

Ahead of the big day, Tebow shared Instagram with a series of photos showing the couple enjoying various wedding events in South Africa.

“Maybe I like South African culture … well, I’m biased because they raised @demileighnp,” Tebow said in a post.

The 32-year-old retired soccer star suggested Nel-Peters, 24, last year.

“Thank you for saying YES and making me the happiest man in the world,” Tebow wrote on Instagram at the time. “You are the love of my life and I can’t wait to spend the rest of my life with you.”

,

advertisement