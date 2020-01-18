Tim Tebow and Fiancee Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters travel to South Africa and fans think of marriage

advertisement

Tim Tebow and his fiancee Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters are in South Africa this weekend and the fans are excited to find out why. Nel-Peters is a South African beauty queen who won the Miss Universe in 2017. So this could just be a trip to visit the family. However, a video on Tebow’s Instagram page only adds to the intrigue.

Florida Gators’ former star quarterback posted a series of photos and videos on Instagram on Friday that show him and Nel-Peters in South Africa and spend time with their family. Visits to relatives and a new culture are nothing new, but the suit worn by Tebow and the dress worn by Nel-Peters made many fans question whether a wedding is imminent.

“Perhaps I like South African culture … well, I’m biased because it produced @demileighnp,” Tebow wrote in the caption of one of his photos. He also showed Florida Gators head coach Dan Mullen at a festive event.

advertisement

Nel-Peters also added his own photos to the intrigue. She was shown in a white dress as she walked through the surrounding foliage with Tebow. She simply called her photo series “Welcome. To. South Africa”.

(Photo credit: David Rosenblum / Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

—–

Subscribe to GroupChat, the official reality TV podcast from PopCulture.com! Click here to watch it or listen below.

WATI! Click Play and listen to GroupChat’s NEW Episode 19! We’re talking about the major Oscar snubs, the bachelor’s epic champagne goal, what’s going on with the marriage of a particular DWTS professional, and Kim Kardashian is getting excited about what she didn’t do in a basketball game. Tap on “Play” and log in!

advertisement