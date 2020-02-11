Tim McGraw reportedly left Sony Music Nashville after three years, four singles and just one studio album.

Billboard cites unnamed sources when announcing the split. McGraw and his wife Faith Hill signed with Sony in early 2017 and released a duo album in November entitled The Rest of Our Life. The radio reception of the two singles from this album and McGraw’s two subsequent singles was lukewarm. “Speak to a Girl” and the album’s theme song peaked near the top 20, while solo singles “Neon Church” and “Thought About You” peaked within the country airplay top 20.

Hill stays with Sony Music Nashville on a billboard.

McGraw, a 52-year-old singer, actor, and author, spoke to Taste of Country in September and loved the music he wanted to release in 2020.

“This project is really a tapestry of life, I can’t wait for everyone to hear it,” he said at Hometown Rising in Louisville, Ky.

“Music is what drives everything we do,” he added. “Sometimes in this crazy process we’re getting into and this short attention span where people only listen to songs and the like for two minutes, we lose what it’s about.” And it’s all about the music. It’s about how it moves you and how you feel. “

He later announced that the album would be called Here on Earth and that fans who bought online tickets for his upcoming Here on Earth tour could also get a free CD of the album. It is not clear how the separation will affect this promotion, if any. The length of McGraw’s initial contract with Sony is unknown, as are any clauses that allowed one or both parties to separate.

Before signing with Sony, McGraw released three successful records with the Big Machine Label Group. He started his career at Curb Records in the 1990s and remained on the label until an ugly breakup in the early last decade.

