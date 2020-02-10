Tim McGraw feels on Sunday (February 9th) on the night of the Oscars after posting a photo of himself and his wife Faith Hill in 2015 at the legendary event where he’s looking for the camera.

The picture was taken at the 87th Academy Awards in 2015 and shows Hill, who looks particularly good in a simple, cream-colored dress with a low neckline. He also wears a super short and smooth pixie haircut, while McGraw traditionally looks good in a black tuxedo.

McGraw attended the award ceremony that evening to perform Glen Campbell’s “I will not miss you”, an Oscar-nominated song featured in Campbell’s biography, Glen Campbell: I’m Be Me, who follows the legendary singer his farewell tour and documented his fight against Alzheimer’s disease. Since Campbell (who died in 2017) was unable to attend the 2015 Awards due to his dwindling health, McGraw was encouraged to perform in his honor.

The emotional lyrics of the song McGraw recorded for the occasion are reminiscent of Campbell’s life and reflect everything his progressive Alzheimer’s demanded from an almost unbearably determined perspective: “And the best of everything that I am not you will miss. “

Although McGraw has a pretty impressive acting CV alongside his music career, he has never received a nomination from the Academy himself.

The 92nd Academy Awards took place on Sunday at the Dolby Theater in Hollywood, California on February 9th.

