Tim Elliott loses his feet, recovers and continues to fight

On the way to UFC 246, the focus was solely on the fight between Conor McGregor and Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone, but there were a number of fights that had to take place first. The first of these, which took place between Tim Elliott and Askar Askarov, did not disappoint fans. The fight went all three rounds, but fans actually expected it to end after Elliott was knocked out while standing.

Remaining at 2:57 in the first round, Askarov threw a malicious right hook and bandaged Elliott’s chin. The American with a mullet was obviously knocked out and almost fell onto the mat. However, he found himself somehow and tried to switch Askarov off.

The couple fell on the mat as the fight continued. Askarov continued to land blows, but was unable to earn the KO or TKO. The round ended and gave Elliott more time to gather and prepare for two more highly competitive rounds.

During the break, commentator Joe Rogan praised the blow and was surprised that Elliott could survive the shot to the chin. In Rogan’s eyes, Elliott was passed out after striking, but somehow he woke up again.

Askarov and Elliott continued to deal with punches, kicks and attempts to shoot, but neither fighter was able to secure a victory. Laps two and three came and went, the strategy was all about points. Ending the fight was less likely at any moment.

Askarov was finally declared the winner by unanimous decision. He bandaged most of his punches while Elliott scored some late points through takedowns. With this victory Askarov prevailed in his career with 11: 0-1 and remained undefeated.

