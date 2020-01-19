Tillie leads Gonzaga No. 1 past BYU 92-69. | National sport

advertisement

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) – The constant roar of the crowd caught Killian Tillie’s attention.

At that point, he noticed how well Gonzaga was playing in the second half.

“I noticed we took a lot of photos,” said Tillie. “Our energy was great.”

Tillie had 22 points and 10 rebounds, and Gonzaga No. 1 defeated BYU 92-69 for the twelfth consecutive Saturday night.

The Zags (20-1, 6-0 West Coast) shot 74% (17 for 23) of the field after half time. They have expanded their home winning streak to 34 in a row, they are the best in the county and they have been the first school to have 20 victories this season.

Corey Kispert scored 19 points for Gonzaga and Joel Ayayi and Admon Gilder had 14 each.

“We played great all weekend,” said coach Mark Few.

Gonzaga ended his sixth win in a row against BYU without top scorer Filip Petrusev, who suffered a heavy crash at the start of the second half and was helped off the pitch. Few said it was an ankle sprain.

It was unclear how long Petrusev would be outside.

“It’s part of the game,” said some. “We have to keep playing.”

T.J. Haws scored 17 points and Jake Toolson had 16 for BYU (14-6, 3-2).

The Cougars played without top scorer and rebound Yoeli Childs, who missed four games with a finger injury. Children get an average of 20 points and 10 rebounds per game.

“They increased the pace in the second half and we could not react,” said BYU coach Mark Pope.

The Pope said that Haws, who added six templates, had a big game.

“He made things happen for us tonight,” said Pope. “He is a very special player.”

Ryan Woolridge made a 3 pointer and Joel Ayayi sank two free throws to help Gonzaga open a 59-45 lead in 11 minutes. Kispert’s 3-pointer pushed Gonzaga’s lead 71-55.

Gonzaga won 33 games in a row in the West Coast Conference regular season, breaking a league record he shared with the Pepperdine teams in 1991-93.

Few were assistant coaches to Gonzaga during Pepperdine’s run and he remembers them as great teams.

“But they never had number 1,” said only a few. “We make every effort.”

The cougars only tried 10 free throws and sank five. Gonzaga made 19 of 25 free throws.

BYU: The Cougars have had rare home defeats against Gonzaga in 2015, 2016 and 2017. Kolby Lee fired all eight of his shots and scored a career high of 21 points in BYU’s final game, beating San Diego. Check Saturday.

Gonzaga: Gonzaga has reached the milestone of 20 victories for the 23rd time in a row.

BYU will play at Pacific next Thursday.

Gonzaga will host Pacific, second place in the WCC, next Saturday.

