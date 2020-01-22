TikTok Viral Video Challenge causes fires, authorities warn

advertisement

HOLDEN, mass. – Authorities warn residents of a viral video challenge that is causing fires in some homes.

In a letter to the fire department, Peter J. Ostroskey wrote about the trend on the social media platform TikTok that he called “unsafe use of electricity and fire”.

“It’s about using the plug part of a phone charger, partially plugging it into the outlet, and then sliding a penny along the wall onto the exposed pens,” Ostroskey writes. “The result is sparks, damage to the electrical system and in some cases fire.”

So far, the challenge has been associated with burned outlets in Plymouth and Holden and a fire at the Westford Academy. A Westford student who took part in the challenge is charged, Ostroskey said.

Firefighters responded to Plymouth North High School around 12:15 p.m. Tuesday afternoon for a report on a sparking electrical outlet.

A teacher told firefighters that two students had plugged the charger in and tossed the penny between the outlet and the charger, causing the outlet to sparkle and smoke. Photos of the Plymouth fire department show the penny melted to the charger. No one was injured in the incident.

“The other problem may be that you damage some electrical wiring behind the wall and a fire can go undetected and burn in the walls, putting everyone in the building at risk,” said Plymouth fire chief Ed Bradley.

The Superintendent of Plymouth Schools, Dr. Gary Maestas called the incident an “irresponsible act”.

“We are working with the police and fire department in Plymouth to fully understand the scope of the problem and to prosecute the full extent of the law,” said Maestas in a statement.

A video of the challenge can be seen here. Some of the YouTube comments include “I almost caused an electric fire” and “My son just did it and blew out the electricity in half of our house.”

Parents are advised to look for signs of their children participating in this challenge and to have a conversation with them about fire and electrical safety.

