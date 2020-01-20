Tigers Smack Pack wins ACC for the first time

advertisement

by David Hood

Senior writer

2020-01-04

John Newman defends against NC State in the first half (Photo: Josh Kelly / USATODAY)

CLEMSON –

Brad Brownell’s squad has finally broken through.

Clemson answered each run in NC State with its own run and broke an ACC losing streak in three games to begin the season by beating Wolfpack 81-70 on Saturday afternoon at the Littlejohn Coliseum. Clemson returned to 7-500 with 7-7 and is now 1-3 in the ACC. The overall NC status drops to 10-4 and 1-2 in the conference.

The win also breaks a series of three losses to the pack.

Aamir Simms led Clemson with 17 points, Dawes with 16 points, Tevin Mack and Curran Scott with 14 points and John Newman with 12 points. Dawes and Mack each scored 11 points in the second half to beat the Tigers.

“I couldn’t be more proud of the way our boys played today,” said Brownell. “We played pretty well in the last game against Miami but didn’t make it. I was really broken for our boys because we worked very hard last month. They responded after a challenging film session and two great days.” We played as well as we could have played offensively.

“We had a fold or two in the game board that was very helpful and gave our players some confidence. We played at a high level in every phase of the game. We had five players that were scored in double digits. We have our free throws made.” It was a really good win against a really good team. We have been very good. We shared the ball. We shot. The bank played well. We played a very good game today. This is very satisfying because it is so difficult for our children to work. ‘

NC State made a three-point game at 61-58 at 5:35, but the Tigers got three five throws from Al-Amir Dawes in a 90-second span to take Clemson’s lead to 77-65 as part of a 16 to push -4 run. Markell Johnson hit a 3-pointer just under a minute behind to 77-68, but Dawes came back on the line and scored 79-68 and 54 seconds on both free throws.

The wolf pack missed a 3-pointer on the offensive and Curran Scott scored a 80-68 free throw, and Clyde Trapp scored a 81-68 free throw 15 seconds later. The pack reached a final lineup for the final points.

Brownell said he liked what he saw from Dawes.

“Al took a big step forward today. He made a few free throws to freeze the game,” said Brownell. “He didn’t turn the ball against pressure or pressure. He grows up. I thought it was a great achievement. He played Markell Johnson and beat a very good player there.”

The Tigers came out aggressively early and took the lead early. Simms scored an early 3-point when Clemson led 6-0. Curran Scott hit two free throws to increase the lead by 16: 7 to nine, but State hit seven to narrow the lead by 16: 14 to two.

The Tigers drove the ball on and shot well from the 3-point position. After 5:24 minutes of the first half, the Tigers steered the lead to 14 (32:18) with a 3-pointer from Dawes. However, NC State refused to pass and ended the half with a 17: 6, including a 5-0 run over the past 90 seconds, and the Tigers put a 41: 35 break. Clemson was 8-17 from the 3-point range in the opening stanza and 13-27 from the field overall.

The pack scored the first four points of the second half and finally topped Clemson until three free throws by Pat Andree came to 53:52. Newman ended the pack run with a jumper and Scott nailed his own jumper to push the lead back to five at 57-52.

The pack again reduced the lead to three at 61-58, but Mack pushed the lead to five, and then Simms drove the trail and kicked Scott in the corner for a 3-pointer for a 66-58 lead. Simms then scored two free throws to take another 10-point lead at 68-58. There is a little more than three minutes to play.

Clemson returns to the ground in a week from today and travels to the UNC at 4:30 p.m. Tip.

Clemson-NC State statistics





