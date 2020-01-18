Tigers ride into the past with the wolf pack in Raleigh

advertisement

The Clemson men’s basketball team drove a winning streak of three games in the conference game to Raleigh after a few historic weeks. The Tigers first defeated NC State in Clemson, then won their first game in Chapel Hill and upset Duke number three at home on Tuesday.

Before this series of three games, Clemson had won only one game in seven attempts, losing to Yale. The Tigers struggled to win a few weeks before the NC State game. Now the team needs to learn how to deal with the success that comes with beating UNC and Duke.

“The only thing I’m going to say about our boys is that our boys have been great all year round,” said Clemson head coach Brad Brownell. “As a coaching staff, we’re trying to figure out how best to work with this team.”

Part of the Tigers’ winning streak is due to Tevin Mack’s great game. Mack got off to a hot start in the season and then cooled off before going on in the last three games. It is on average 18 points above the series.

“He doesn’t just settle for three, he drives the ball a little,” said Brownell. “He found other ways of getting a basket than just shooting three.”

Another key to Clemson’s success is Junior Aamir Simms. Simms started the season slowly, but has now picked up his game in the ACC game. During this series, he averages 21 points per game for the tigers.

“We talked this summer and fall about how we would play a lot through Aamir,” said Brownell. “Aamir just plays better. He had problems earlier this year. His confidence has grown and now he has started putting everything together in some games. ”

There are several new and young faces on this Clemson team and this caused some problems in the early season when the boys tried to adapt. But in the past few weeks, the new faces have taken shape and are impacting the tigers.

“Curran Scott is improving and feeling well and understands what we’re trying to do,” said Brownell. “He and (Hunter Tyson) both played well off the bench. (Tyson) ended the UNC game when Tevin Mack ended the foul. Boys get better and boys get better. John Newman is evolving, but you see flashes of high-level games. “

Clemson returns to the triangle on Saturday to face NC State’s wolf pack for the second time this season. But NC State won back one of their key pieces that they didn’t have for the first time when these teams met.

“I know that we will have our hands full with NC State. You played very well last night and got back CJ Brice who is an excellent player. It will make a difference for them and we will have to continue our great game, ”said Brownell.

Coach Brownell and his team want to achieve four victories in the ACC game and end the Tobacco Road Sweep with a victory over Wolfpack Saturday at 2:00 p.m. (RSN).

