by David Hood

– Senior writer

– 2020-01-07 08: 01: 02.993

The tigers plan to stay away from Bourbon Street this time. (Photo: Stephen Lew / USATODAY)

CLEMSON – The last time Clemson visited New Orleans for the Sugar Bowl, tiger players regularly visited Bourbon Street and Café du Monde, as well as the sights and sounds of New Orleans in the New Year. When the game arrived, Alabama looked like the more focused team and left the Superdome with a win.

This time, none of the Clemson players will be interested in Bourbon Street as the Tigers prepare to compete against the LSU in the College Football Playoff National Championship.

“The difference between a bowl game and a national championship is that we’re there for a week for a bowl game. We were definitely not as focused as last time, ”said linebacker James Skalski. “We know that very well. So we lost and Alabama was the better team that day. You kicked us in the ass. But this time we’re going down on Friday and we have a couple of days, but I don’t think anyone will worry about Bourbon Street this time. We are here to make history. “

Right guard Gage Cervenka agrees.

“My biggest goal is not to play for a national championship, but where we play. New Orleans has all of these different temptations to go down Bourbon Street, and only things that can distract you. That hurt us last time, ”said Cervenka. “We tell these people that this is a business trip and there is no time to go out and play around. That’s why the bowl game is out there and enjoying the time we have there, but that’s not a game right now, it’s just about business. You can enjoy victory after the game and when we can get home. We have to make sure that we are bound by what we have in front of us. The greatest thing is not to be distracted. “

Linebacker Chad Smith said the Tigers Bowl experience took place in Arizona.

“The last time we were down there, we weren’t as focused as a team. We had our bowl experience at the Fiesta Bowl. We had our key experience in Arizona, ”said Smith. “This is for a national championship and the bowl experience is over. We need to be disciplined in how we do our free time in New Orleans. We have to stay focused. It’s up to executives to make sure we set the tone before we go there and let the boys know that we don’t need distractions down there and that there is no tolerance for distractions. Everyone needs to be focused and ready to contribute. “

Cervenka said there was no time for pleasure this time.

“I feel like we have prepared and fought hard, but at the end of the day we have lost not going into the game focused. It was the days before the game, ”said Cervenka. “We had too many people trying to enjoy too much every day. I think the most important thing is that we weren’t focused enough to get into the game. This is a business trip through and through. There is no time for pleasure and going out and enjoying. If we win the game, we have time afterwards.

“It’s nice that we’re not there for a week, as it would be in a normal bowl game. I was there and experienced it so that these seniors and juniors can talk to these newcomers and students and the people who weren’t there and tell them that they will come back. You can go another time. This is not a time to mess around as this is a unique opportunity. You can’t play for a national championship all the time. You don’t use this opportunity very often, so you have to make sure you capitalize on it. “

Skalski said that juniors and seniors need to help younger players understand what it’s about.

“We have to help people understand the opportunity that is presented to us and that does not arise as often, if at all. Rare, ”said Skalski. “A chance to win a national championship in this era of college football and win it 30-0. This is so special, and we will look back in twenty years and realize that it is. People need to understand this, especially for the younger people who have seen our success in the past four or five years and seen what we have achieved this season, and realize that it doesn’t just happen that way. There are a lot of things going on, and if they don’t understand that you are now learning the hard truth about it, you will find out later. ”

