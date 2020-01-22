advertisement

Brownell and the Tigers want to take three games on Sunday

CLEMSON – Clemson head coach

Brad Brownell and the Clemson Men’s basketball team want to end their three-series streak at Sunday’s Littlejohn Coliseum against rival South Carolina.

The Tigers haven’t played at home since November 21 when they changed Alabama A&M. The road proved unfriendly to the Tigers as they suffered losses in both Minnesota and Florida. The three-game race started with a loss to Colorado in Las Vegas.

“We just have to play better,” said Brownell. “I thought we played very well against Colorado and probably ran out of gas in the end. And then we only played half well in the last two games. We played very badly in the second half of Minnesota and Florida. “

Both South Carolina and Clemson struggled to start the year with the Gamecocks at 6-4 and the Tigers at 5-4.

Clemson has won the last three games with South Carolina, but all streaks go out the window when these rivals meet on the pitch.

“It is one of our biggest competitors. And it is certainly a game that is important for our fans and our team,” said Brownell. “It is a really competitive game. It is certainly a fierce but good rivalry. ”

This Clemson team was last struck by the injury error. Junior Clyde Trapp and newcomers Alex Hemenway and Chase Hunter are all injured, and Junior Jonathan Baehre has just returned from a pre-season injury. With only eight fellows who can play, the Tigers struggle to get into a groove so that every player feels comfortable.

“It was probably a bit more challenging than I would have imagined,” said Brownell. “Almost nothing, because in practice there aren’t that many panels to compete against each other.”

If Clemson wants to increase his winning streak against South Carolina on Sunday, the Tigers must both A.J. Lawson and Keyshawn Bryant.

“(Lawson) is a great player. He is a talented NBA-level man who has tremendous experience abroad and is now a pioneer in South Carolina, ”said Brownell. “(Bryant) is a great athlete and a very competitive guy. He can attack you really well and is a very good offensive rebounder. ”

As always, the audience plays a big role in the dynamics of the game. The tigers feed the energy from the crowd, but coach Brownell knows that his team has to give a spark to give the crowd this energy.

“We need our fans to support us. There is no doubt that the level of energy we get from our viewers gives us a tremendous boost, ”said Brownell. “At the same time, we have to make sure that we play in a way that excites our fans, and we try to do that.”

This game seems to be a must for both programs since both have had problems recently. If Clemson wants to be in the winning column again, unlike the last two games, he has to put together two good halves of basketball.

The tigers and gamecocks tip at 5 p.m. Sunday and the game will air on ESPN2.

