Tigers drop out in the extension to Miami, remain winless in the ACC game

by David Hood

Senior writer

2019-12-31

Tevin Mack prevails against Miami (Photo: Josh Kelly / USATODAY)

CLEMSON – Another game, another heartache for the Clemson basketball team.

Miami overcame Clemson in overtime after overcoming a 10-point regulatory deficit, scoring a 73-68 win at Littlejohn Coliseum on Tuesday afternoon. The hurricanes improve to 9-3 overall and 1-1 in the ACC. Clemson falls to 6-7 and in ACC to 0-3.

A 12-2 run in Miami in the last five minutes allowed the hurricanes to overcome the 10-point deficit and work overtime. DJ Vasiljevic went back one step with a score of 68 to 68 in extra time and hit a 3-pointer for a lead of 71 to 68. There were only 52 seconds left and the Tigers never recovered.

Aamir Simms led Clemson with 21 points, while Clyde Trapp added 13 and Curran Scott 10. Simms also led Clemson with eight rebounds. Chris Lykes led Miami with 27 points.

“We struggled to score. There is no other way to say that,” said head coach Brad Brownell. “At some point in the game we’re going to get into a situation where we need someone to help us. Our kids hurt tonight because we’ve worked hard for the past three weeks and these guys are trying. We don’t play enough basketball to to win.

“In crunch time, you have to do your thing, and if we don’t do well, it’s a challenge. I thought we played really hard. We played well enough to win.” (Chris) Lykes fired a few shots to bring Miami back into play. The (Dejan) Vasiljevic’s 3-point victory was a professional shot. We just have to keep working and grinding. This is the kind of team we have going to be this year. ‘

The Tigers quickly took the lead with a John Newman layup and shot the ball early. Al-Amir Dawes converted two 3-point goals and the Tigers took the lead 17-8 in the first half.

Clemson then went into one of his patented drought periods and walked for five minutes without a point. The Hurricanes used this slump for a 9-0 and later 12-2 run that ended in a 3-0 win from Harlond Beverly and was 20:19 ahead just over four minutes before the end. Clemson regained Clyde Trapp’s lead for 21-20.

Miami scored the last four halftime points and the teams went into the break with a tie between 26 and 26.

The ball movement that gave the Tigers early lead in the first half was back to start the second half, and it was Simms who took the lead. Miami scored the first two points of the second half, but the Tigers took a 9-0 lead and a 35:28 lead. Tevin Mack had two dunks while fleeing to drive the tigers.

The Canes came back to do 35-32, but Simms scored the next nine tiger points to increase the lead to 10 at 46-36 at 12:53.

Every time the Canes ran away, Simms had the answer. DJ Vasiljevic scored 51-45 Clemson with two free throws, but Simms theft resulted in a layup, and Simms hit his own layup to score 55-45 with just over eight minutes of play.

The tigers then suffered from the second half, which cost them all season. The Canes took the lead with a 15: 2 run over a period of 5: 8. The tigers were only 1-8 from the field during the run. A Tevin Mack squad stopped a 9-0 run by the Canes, but two consecutive 3-0 goals gave Miami a 60:57 lead, just over three minutes ahead.

Simms stopped the bleeding with a layup that made it 2:57 to 60:59. The Tigers made two consecutive stops and Hunter Tyson made them pay with layup and free throw after second place, giving Clemson a lead of just under two minutes over 62-60. The Canes came back to score, and then each team missed the chance to score in the last 29 seconds and the game went into extra time.

Clemson will host NC State on Saturday at 4 p.m.

