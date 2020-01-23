advertisement

by David Hood

– Senior writer

2019-12-01

It was all love after the game between Etienne and Feaster

COLUMBIA, SC – Members of the Clemson defense wanted to keep their former teammate

Tavien Feaster on Saturday with a defensive coordinator from the end zone

Brent Venables says that once you change jerseys in this condition, a line will be drawn.

At the end of the game, however, everything was love between Feaster and his former teammates, with Feaster swapping jerseys for Clemson, who ran back to Travis Etienne.

The tigers kept the Gamecocks at only 174 meters and three points in Saturday’s 38-3 win at Williams Brice Stadium. The 174 yards and three points are the least a team from South Carolina against Clemson has achieved since the Tigers’ 45-0 win in 1989 when they brought the Gamecocks to 155 yards.

Feaster was held at 47 yards on 12 runs while four passes for eight yards were caught. More importantly, the Gamecocks and Feaster were kept outside the end zone, a defense target, according to security Denzel Johnson.

“We talked about trash during the game. It was all jokes, ”said Johnson. “But yes, it is (worthwhile). We didn’t want him to hit. ”

Linebacker Isaiah Simmons said it was the most fun he had all year round.

“It was a lot of fun,” said Simmons. “It was probably the most fun to play against him this year. It was just fun. “

Venables said his linebackers did a great job covering up Feaster while he said a line needs to be drawn when a player moves to a competing school.

“If you put on one or the other jersey, you draw a line in this state. That’s what it’s about, ”said Venables. “But the players are playing the game. I never try to fit in. I just want to play well. If that means he doesn’t score, that’s great. I know they would try to isolate our supporters. I think he was eight meters with four catches, so the guys positioned themselves really well. “

After the game, Etienne and Feaster hugged and exchanged their jerseys.

“It only reminded me that it is bigger than football. And this football is a great thing for us, ”said Etienne. “I would never have met Tavien Feaster without football, and only the relationship we have built in the two years we have been together is incredible. We will be friends for the rest of our lives.”

Feaster said it was “happy” to play against his old team despite the defeat.

“First of all it was a blessing to be able to play college football. It is the last day of my college career and I am very grateful for the program and the exams and difficulties,” he said. “I am grateful forever. I only played against (Clemson) and was just happy. We didn’t get the result we wanted, but it was just happy. “

The Gamecocks season ended in Saturday’s defeat as the Tigers take the ACC championship game and a possible spot in the college football playoffs. Clemson – and Etienne – will have a big fan in their corner.

“This is my type. You know, we will catch up after the season,” said Feaster about Etienne. “That is all we really said. I will move for them anyway, I have spent three years there and I want the boys, my teammates, to be doing well. No bad love. It is all love for them. “

Rising Peach State Prospect Announces Clemson’s Offering

WATCH: Clemson Senior Tribute Video “Really a special class”

