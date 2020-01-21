Tigers add Venables and intelligent Mickens to the security group

advertisement

David Hood

– Senior writer

2019-12-20

R.J. Mickens was one of the top players in the state of Texas.

CLEMSON –

Brent Venables does not hold back when it comes to describing his son Tyler, a 2020 Tiger security commit. He is honest and will admit that Tyler is as “mean as a snake”.

Tyler is with his father and brother Jake on the soccer team for the 2020 season after an outstanding career at D.W. Daniel high school. Tyler played security and quarterback for the Lions, but will focus on security at Clemson.

It’s a chance his father will say Tyler deserves it.

“He deserves to be here. He had a great career with Daniel and they did a great job with him, ”said Brent Venables. “He is a very good athlete, very instinctive and mean like a snake. He has huge football instincts. “

Tyler is also a winner.

“Yes, he has this quality. He’s been a winner since he started playing the game, ”said Venables. “He was a very natural, instinctive player who played hard and physically but could really walk. He has great skills. So I’m excited. He’ll get to a place where we’ll lose a couple of boys and he’ll quickly fit into the mix because he has a lot of natural properties again, although he hasn’t really spent much time there since his newcomer and second year. Because football is a development game, so you develop the basics and techniques and a feel for things. And so it’s one thing to go out and cover someone’s best man, but now you have to go out and fit in with the defense and develop the basics and that kind of thing. But he is an excellent athlete and that will be quick. “

Clemson’s head coach Dabo Swinney has seen the younger Venables grow up.

“I can’t tell you how excited I am to finally coach him and have him on our team instead of seeing him play,” said Swinney. “He can play for the tigers. I watched him play and let him say he was a pretty good quarterback too, and if he was just a little bigger, he probably could have gone anywhere he wanted to play as a quarterback. This guy plays security the way his father trains defense. “

The Tigers also added 4-star security brochures, R.J. Mickens from Southlake (TX) Carroll, one of the best prospects in this state.

This is certainly one of the best security measures in the country, and his father was also a great player at Texas A&M who has played in the NFL for a long time. We have it, ”Swinney said. “He comes from a great family. His parents said it was his decision and he loved Clemson and Mickey Conn. Mickey did a great job of building a relationship with him and he was one of our first employees in this class. He is just a great young man and he will be one of the PAW Journey ambassadors in this program, there is no doubt about that. “

Safety trainer Mickey Conn said Mickens was as smart as he was talented.

“He is an incredible child and an incredible player. We have a really good one in RJ, ”said Conn. “His father played in the NFL and was a great player, and he also played Texas A&M. It’s incredible to go there and get this guy and get him away from Texas A&M. But we love his level of intelligence. This kid started at the highest level of Southlake Carroll in Texas state in ninth grade, and it will be amazing to bring this guy over here, especially with the style defenses that we run. He’ll be a great player for us. “

