As one of the oldest statesmen in golf, Tiger Woods has the same overall questions that Nicklaus and Palmer have always dealt with as tournament organizers. It weighed two important stories for the first time on Tuesday – the planned Premier Golf League, which threatens to take the lead from established PGA and European tours, and the recently released R & A and USGA mileage report.

As for the PGL, Woods said he was approached by supporters of the proposed World League. His presence would be a key to success and it could be easier to lure him away if he breaks the PGA Tour’s record.

“Just like everyone else, we’re testing this,” he said.

Woods’ interest certainly seems piqued.

“As with all events, you try to get the top players to play more collectively,” said Woods. “This is one of the reasons why we started the Golf World Championships because we only met five times a year – the four majors and the players. … This is a natural evolution of the way ideas like this will be implemented in the future. “

As for the long-awaited distance report, Woods doesn’t seem to be against the idea of ​​another set of stricter equipment parameters that determine the top players on the world’s elite tours and those who are recreational golfers – the so-called bifurcation.

“It’s certainly on the table whether you fork or not,” said Woods. “It’s only 1 percent of the men or women who use this type of equipment. Part of the future discussion is whether we’ll split up or not. It will probably be good after my career if we find out.”

Woods has seen rapid growth in long-distance calls in his almost 25-year career. In 1997 he defeated Davis Love III in a playoff in Kapalua while Love was still using a persimmon driver. Now more fitness and data-conscious players have chosen the combination of strength and technology to routinely hit hybrids and fairway metals that they have traveled with drivers.

“We no longer have enough land to design golf courses from 7,800 to 8,000 meters in length,” said Woods. “We also want to make the game more entertaining and get it more involved. Bigger heads and forgiving clubs ensure more fun. It’s a delicate balance. “

There would be some poetic symmetry – a career arc that closes the loop where it all started – if Woods could break this week’s PGA tour record at his own event in his hometown Riviera Country Club.

Of course at a tournament and in a venue where Woods is known to have never won.

“So I don’t win an event that means so much to me in my hometown,” said Woods. “Hopefully I can put it together this week and we can have a great conversation on Sunday.”

There is very little magic that Woods has never conjured up in his career. It is dominated. He fell. He came back.

But one thing Woods has never done before is winning his hometown PGA tour event in Los Angeles. The LA Open was the tournament where he made his tour debut in 1992 as a 16-year-old high school amateur. In 1998-99 he was second in Valencia and Riviera twice, but like Jack Nicklaus he never mentioned his name in this 94 year old trophy case.

Now he’s the fourth year of the tournament director – the first time that PGA Tour has been recognized as a Genesis Invitational. This brings Woods and his event together with the Arnold Palmer Invitational in Bay Hill and Jack Nicklaus’ Memorial Tournament in Muirfield Village. The increased status grants winners three-year exemptions instead of two. This also means a smaller field of 120 players and a larger wallet of $ 2 million.

“It is incredible for us and for this event to have this high status with two legendary figures in Jack and Arnold’s golf game,” said Woods. “It’s incredible for me to have played this event when I was 16 and to have this event now and the status that is there is something special.”

Wood’s relationship with the past Los Angeles Open goes back more than his active days. As a child, he visited the galleries with his father and watched Lanny Watkins, Fred Couples and Corey Pavin polish their résumés on the Riviera. When he was 8 years old, he was practically alone behind the eighth green to get a close-up look at Tom Watson, and was then labeled “Get out of the way, boy” by the caddy of eight-time master, Bruce Edwards.

“I have a lot of history behind me,” said 44-year-old Woods.

He can make history again this week by winning the PGA Tour for the 83rd time and breaking his duel with Sam Snead, who won the LA Open twice on the Riviera in 1945 and 1950. But to do that, he has to compete against an excellent field that includes nine of the world’s top ten players and 19 of the top 25 players. Among the favorites is the newly minted world number one Rory McIlroy, who has to fend off Brooks and Koepka to keep Jon Rahm.

“It just fits into the event if these players support it,” said Woods.

Since Woods returned from another operation in October – this time an arthroscopic procedure to repair minor cartilage damage in the left knee – he has been playing like his old self. The reigning Masters champion won his first start after an operation at the ZOZO championship in Japan and linked Sam Snead with his 82nd record PGA tour victory. He fought in the Bahamas and finished fourth in his boutique invitation before dropping all Royal Melbourne players as captain of the Presidents Cup and winning all three games in the American comeback win over Ernie Els’ international team.

He opened 2020 with a top 10 result three weeks ago at Torrey Pines on Sunday when Kobe Bryant died in a helicopter accident and returned to a Los Angeles that is still haunted by the tragedy that the legend of NBA Lakers, his 13-year-old who lost his life-year-old daughter Gigi and seven others.

“As with many people, it is difficult to put the events and the fact that they are real into words,” Woods said of Bryant’s death. “Part of me thinks it’s not real. It’s hard to accept that reality.”