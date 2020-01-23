Tiger Woods, Rory McIlroy give Torrey Pines the feel of a PGA TOUR season opener

advertisement

SAN DIEGO, California (AP) – A small crowd gathered in the morning chill to go to the first tee to see Tiger Woods start his pro-am on Wednesday at Torrey Pines.

The first start time is ideal because the front nine is open.

Rory McIlroy was in the second group. As the FedEx Cup champion and PGA Tour player of the year, wouldn’t he have the option to go first? McIlroy laughed and said, “I’m not Tiger Woods.”

Nobody is. Woods has built up its unrivaled status through 82 wins on the PGA Tour, 15 major championships, about 10 years at number 1 in the world and transcendent star power that still shines brightly.

McIlroy will have to settle for the second largest star during a week when he can return to number 1 in the world.

They will form a separate group when the Farmers Insurance Open starts on Thursday, creating an indispensable atmosphere.

Don’t mind this is the fourth tournament of the new year. Woods and McIlroy make it feel like a season opener, mainly because of the first network TV coverage of the year during an NFL open week prior to the Super Bowl. Join Phil Mickelson and Xander Schauffele, Jon Rahm and defending champion Justin Rose, and it’s a big show on a big course.

Woods, who will set the PGA Tour record for career titles with his next win, has eight wins over Torrey Pines. His last win at the Farmers Insurance Open was in 2013. Injuries occurred, and even when he was healthy, he was slow in recent years.

He last played at the Presidents Cup on December 15, and apart from his 44th birthday playing golf with his son, Woods did not do much until he returned to practice a few weeks ago.

“I think managing adrenaline takes a little time,” Woods said. “I am so excited to play that I really have to suppress myself, to calm myself down to play. … I just want to go outside and compete. So sometimes I have to step back and calm down before I’m done. “

McIlroy also comes from a long break. He chose to spend Christmas and New Year’s Eve in Northern Ireland, so he traveled across two oceans to Hawaii for the Tournament of Champions.

He was in no hurry to start a long year, including his first Olympic Games in the summer. He was also in no hurry to return to number 1 in the world for the first time since 2015.

It was only last summer, after he had missed the cut in the British Open, that the return to No. 1 seemed far away.

Since then, McIlroy has won the Tour Championship and another World Golf Championship, among eight top-10 finishes in his last 10 tournaments. Brooks Koepka on the top list played three rounds in the last four months of the year due to a knee injury.

“I learned many things at Portrush that I put into my game, my preparation, my thinking process for other tournaments,” McIlroy said. “And yes, I’ve had a pretty good run since then. But no, it wasn’t on the radar when I flew back from Northern Ireland in July.”

And it is not at the forefront now.

McIlroy should win this week, and he has never won his first tournament of the year since becoming a professional in 2007.

“I don’t want to say it feels like it’s just a matter of time, but if I just keep doing what I do, if it isn’t this week, then hopefully it will be a few weeks later and I” I have my chances, McIlroy said. “So I’m not putting myself under pressure this week to get it done.”

McIlroy is taking the next two weeks off, although he is facing a busy year. He has seven starts scheduled for the Masters, and five consecutive Irish Open tournaments through the Travelers Championship in early summer, followed by the British Open, Olympics, the FedEx Cup and the Ryder Cup.

It starts with Torrey Pines, which gives him a tough challenge for the year. The South Course is organizing the U.S. for the second time. Open and Rees Jones is already moving and reshaping bunkers to quote fairways. The back of the green on the par-5 ninth and left of the green on the par-4 15th are shaved, creating gathering areas.

“I think it’s good to be thrown in at the deep end,” McIlroy said. “It’s a tough golf course.”

