Tiger Woods 3 strikes behind the lead at Farmers Insurance Open

SAN DIEGO – Tiger Woods starts the second round of the Farmers Insurance Open on Friday with a three-stroke lead.

The tournament is his first opportunity to become the most successful player on the PGA Tour.

Woods shot a 3-under-par-69 on Thursday’s North Course at Torrey Pines Golf Course, which he called a “positive start.”

Woods started his round on the 10th hole. The second hole he played, the par 4 hole he played, he failed, the par 4 hole, the 13 hole and the par 5 hole, the 17 hole. He ended the back nine with a bogey on par-4-18.

Woods has birded the first hole with par 4 and the fifth and ninth hole with par 5 on the first nine.

This was the eighth time that Woods broke through in the first round of the Farmers Insurance Open 70s. He won five times out of seven predecessors.

Woods is one of the 13 golfers bound on the 21st. PGA Tour newcomer Sebastian Cappelen from Denmark and American Keegan Bradley share the lead at 6-under-par 66, a blow to eight players, including Rory McIlroy and Bubba Watson.

Woods starts the game on Friday on the first tee of the South Course at 10:40 a.m. The South Course played three strokes harder on Friday than the North Course with an average score of 73,692, compared to 70,718 on the North Course.

Of the 20 rounds of at least 68 on Thursday, 16 were on the north course.

The Farmers Insurance Open is Wood’s first official PGA tour event since winning the Zozo Championship on October 27th to capture Sam Snead’s record of 82 wins.

Since the Zozo Championship, Woods has played in two unofficial competitions – he finished fourth in the Hero World Challenge and won all three of his games in the Presidents Cup, helping the United States win 16:14 over the international team.

The 29-year-old Cappelen had five birdies and a bogey on the front nine and three birdies and a bogey on the back nine to take or share the lead for the second time after each round of the PGA Tour. He was in the lead in the first round of the Sanderson Farms Championship 2014, his first round on the PGA Tour, on the way to 35th place as an amateur.

Cappelen comes from his first top 10 spot on the PGA Tour and finished sixth in The American Express last week.

Cappelen played college golf in Arkansas and became a professional immediately after the 2014 NCAA championship. He earned his place on the PGA Tour by finishing 16th on the current season points list on the Korn Ferry Tour in 2019.

Bradley had one of the five laps on Thursday where there were no bogies, all on the north course. He started his round on the back nine and finished the 10th, 11th and 15th holes with a birdie. He had an eagle in the fifth hole (par 5) and a birdie in the eighth hole (par 3).

“I played really, really well all day,” said Bradley, who is aiming for his fifth PGA Tour win and the first since the 2018 BMW Championship. “I didn’t feel very comfortable all day, but I just hung around and did a lot of good shots … made a really good putt on my 11th that kept me going.”

The field is reduced to the low 70 plus after completing the second round. The last two rounds are played on the south course.

